Lucasfilm Disables YouTube Dislikes From Indiana Jones 5 Trailer







One of the biggest controversies in recent years at YouTube was the removal of publicly viewing the like-to-dislike ratio on YouTube videos. YouTube stated that the decision was made to “stop targeted harassment campaigns” against smaller channels. However, it was no secret that in reality this was requested by larger corporations to silence criticism.



One of those companies was Disney who, just before the change, saw massive dislikes on videos about Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy; specifically when she was honored in 2021 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The video was heavily disliked and mocked online. Later that year YouTube announced the dislike bar was being removed.







However, through an extension of the Google Chrome browser you can bring back dislikes. The trailer for the upcoming Live-Action Remake of The Little Mermaid currently sits at 3.4 Million dislikes.



But it appears that another Kathleen Kennedy related video is being protected as Lucasfilm has outright disabled dislikes on the recent Big Game trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.







If you view the video in with the browser extension the dislike bar says “Disabled by Owner”. The only way to dislike the video itself is to log into your YouTube account, but even then you still can’t see the like to dislike ratio.







Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has had a very troubled production and is estimated to be one of the most expensive films of all time. Disney can’t afford to loose money on this one. With all the major rumors and “leaks” potentially hurting the film’s chances they will do what they can to protect it.



This film is Kathleen Kennedy’s last major film project she is connected to before her contract runs out. If this film blows up in her face her chances of renewal could lessen.

