Lucasfilm Announces Star Wars ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Theatrical Film By Jon Favreau and Ahsoka Season 2







It seems like Disney is announcing yet another film. This time, they are trying to stick with something they know people like or at least liked before Season 2 and Season 3. StarWars.com has announced that there will be a new theatrical “Star Wars” film based on the Disney+ ‘The Mandalorian’ show called ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu.’ Plus, we have confirmation on ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 as well.

The new Mandalorian film will be directed and produced by Jon Favreau. Dave Filoini and Kathleen Kennedy will also be producing. The film is set to go into production this year.

“The Mandalorian & Grogu’ will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2, among those in the works.”

With the announcement we now have a second season of ‘Ahsoka’ also confirmed.

Jon Favreau has widely been credited with bringing the Star Wars franchise back from the brink after “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker” caused a lot of division among fans. Many love Grogu, so a film featuring him will likely bring people to theaters.

Jon Favreau said, “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also said, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

Some speculate that this new Mandalorian film may be moving into production to fill the spot for the upcoming Rey film, which may be having “issues.” According to The Hollywood Reporter “There had been some speculation that a film starring Daisy Ridley would be the first out of the gate, but it appears that project will take longer to hit hyperspace.”

That is just speculation at this point in time, but it does seem that they want to get this film out as quickly as possible.

Kathleen Kennedy has come under heavy criticism over her choices with the Star Wars, Williow, and Indiana Jones franchises. Under her leadership, Lucasfilm has been able to somehow lessen every big brand the studio owned. Many question why she’s still allowed to be in charge, but here we are.

Hopefully, this film will actually get made and won’t be canceled like several other films that were announced and never moved forward.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!