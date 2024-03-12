Lowes Will Have New Haunted Mansion Halloween Props and Animatronic This Year







Halloween is still a few months away but we have a look at some of the licensed Haunted Mansion merchandise and decorations that will be coming from Lowes in 2024.

These images were taken at a recent tradeshow event that featured upcoming products, including the Haunted Mansion pieces. Most of these images are from Decorating Fanatics on Facebook.

One of the big show stoppers is the 6′ tall Beheaded Knight – $298.93.

It plays “Grim Grinning Ghosts.” Its mouth moves with the music, and it seems like the eyes also light up.

This was posted by decoratingfanatics on TikTok

Miss Kitty Blow Mold Tombstone – It will be around $50

This blow mold is about 3′ tall and I must have it!

6-foot Haunted Mansion Column With Sign – About $129

It’s 1.4 feet wide and has an external light to light it up. It does have a “realistic” brick and stone” finish. It also collapses for easy storage.

Love it!

Master Gracey Headstone 2′ tall

I will have to get this one to add to my other ones!

There is a Headless Zombie Maiden that is NOT a Haunted Mansion prop but is seen with the Haunted Mansion items. She will be about $200.

These are what we’ve seen so far!

What do you think? Which ones are you going to buy?

Comment and let us know!