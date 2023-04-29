Lowes To Sell Haunted Mansion Animated Characters This Halloween Season!

It looks like we are going to see some large, animated characters of the Caretaker and the Bride from the Haunted Mansion at Lowes this year! If you remember last year the store got a bunch of Haunted Mansion inspired items in. I reviewed several pieces including the Madame Leota crystal ball, the Madame Leota tombstone, the Haunted Mansion clock, and the Gargoyle. Now it seems they might be taking it one step further with animated figures!
Images were leaked of the Caretaker but I can’t find The Bride yet.
The six-foot tall Caretaker plays “Grim Grinning Ghosts” and has crow sounds. He also moves his light and lantern.
@decoratingfanatics Lowes Halloween 2023 Lifesize Animated Disney Haunted Mansion Caretaker Spooky Decor Prop – SNEAK PEEK LEAKED PHOTOS! Leaks! #halloween #halloween2023 #spooky #spookyseason #viral #shorts #decor #disney #hauntedmansion ♬ Scary – Parry Music
We do think both figures are coming as there were prices listed for them at $239 each. A “Dearly Departed Dave” tombstone is also supposed to arrive this year at $50. I need to make sure I have my Lowes card cleaned off and ready!
Last year the Halloween items started showing up in August! Keep your eyes peeled as these will likely be in demand.
I just wish we have an image for Constance.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
