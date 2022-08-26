Lowes Haunted Mansion Merchandise Selling Out At Some Locations

The Lowes Haunted Mansion merchandise has been incredibly popular and some have been worth the cost while others not so much. Now it seems that items are selling out already and they only got put out less than two weeks ago.

I’m hearing from a few sources that their store has very little Haunted Mansion items left with the Madame Leota tombstones, the Doom Buggy inflatable with the Hitchhiking ghosts, the Madame Leota crystal balls and Gargoyles gone first.

One source said their store was not only sold out, the Haunted Mansion display was completely removed from the store. I have to wonder if someone bought that too.

Of course your miles may vary and some stores are selling out while others are fully stocked. But the items are going to sites like eBay and Mercari for quite a bit of money.

If you are interested in these pieces you might want to get out and check your Lowes before they completely disappear and you have to pay 2-3X what they cost. Frankly they are a bit overpriced to begin with, but us Haunted Mansion fans will pay it.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!