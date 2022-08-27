Lowes Haunted Mansion Gargoyle Review

Lowes is the home for several exclusive Halloween décor items featuring The Haunted Mansion. Among them was a Madame Leota tombstone, a Madame Leota crystal ball, Plush Hitchhiking ghosts, a clock and more. For this article we are going to take a look at the lighted Haunted Mansion Gargoyle.

When I went to Lowes initially the Haunted Mansion Gargoyle was the very first thing to sell out. In fact, I got the last one in the store and they had just put the items out the night before. At the stores I visited they were sold out and it does seem like they might have made fewer of these than other items, but I can not confirm that.

The price on this piece was $26.98. For the Haunted Mansion items, it is on the lower end of the cost spectrum, which could be another reason it sold out quickly.

The piece measures 7″ at the widest point X 10.5″ from the base to tip of the candle “flame.”

Is it worth it?

Yes. This piece only lights up like a candelabra would, but in my opinion, it is worth the $27 price tag. It looks great and it is one of the most affordable pieces in the collection.

I would recommend this one. In fact, I would leave it up all year round.

As fun aside. If you are at The Haunted Mansion attraction in Walt Disney World, and you enter the pre-show Stretching / Portrait room you will notice these gargoyles around the molding. If you hang back in the Stretching Room while everyone else exits, you can hear the Gargoyles whispering.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!