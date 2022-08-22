Lowes Haunted Mansion Clock Review

I was lucky enough to find a lot of the new Haunted Mansion items at Lowes. Some of the pieces have been worth the cost in my opinion, like the Madame Leota tomb stone. While some haven’t been worth the money, like the Madame Leota crystal ball.

But what about the 13 hour grandfather clock?

The Clock is a miniature version of the one inside the Haunted Mansion attraction. Like the other items, it comes from Gemmy Industries.

The clock measures about 13.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches at the widest point. It’s not very big in size.

What does it do?

The hand spins around the face of the clock, while the pendulum swings and it lights up and plays the clock sound from the attraction.

The cost is $39.98. Personally, I find that a bit high for it’s size, but much more reasonable than the Madame Leota crystal ball.

Is it worth the money?

I like it. I would buy it again. So, yes.

If you are a Haunted Mansion fan make sure you stop by Lowes to see if they have any left you can see in person.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!