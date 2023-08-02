Lowes Has Exclusive Christmas Mickey and Minnie Blow Molds and Airblown Inflatables Available Now

I know it’s only August, but Lowes.com has already listed their exclusive Mickey and Minnie blow molds for the Christmas season if you want to score them early. The Halloween Mickey blow mold sold out but should return online and in Lowes stores soon.
There are also inflatable versions of the blow mold design.
Personally, I think the price is a bit high for the blow molds. They used to be less. But they usually sell out, and secondary market prices are much higher.
Let’s take a look!
Mickey Mouse Holiday Blow Mold – $49.98
- LIGHTED CHRISTMAS DECOR: 23.2-in H x 14.5-in W x 9.4-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Mickey Mouse decor, LED light
- LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light
- COLOR/FINISH: Blow mold construction with white, red, green and black exterior
- POWER: Includes 4-ft cord, requires electrical outlet for plug in
- INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Weather-resistant for durability
- ©Disney”
Minnie Mouse Holiday Blow Mold – $49.98
- LIGHTED CHRISTMAS DECOR: 22.8-in H x 14.6-in W x 9.8-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Minnie Mouse decor, LED light
- LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light
- COLOR/FINISH: Blow mold construction with white, red, green and black exterior
- POWER: Includes 4-ft cord, requires electrical outlet for plug in
- INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Weather-resistant for durability
- ©Disney”
There are also inflatable versions of these designs as well! The prices are a bit better too, and they are seemingly priced lower than last year’s versions (which are still available.)
Mickey Mouse Holiday Inflatable – $34.98
“Disney fans will love this Airblown® Inflatable Mickey Mouse styled as a snowman! Decked out for the season with a green top hat, green bow and francy vest, our Mickey Mouse snowman inflatable makes a charming addition to your indoor or outdoor Christmas decorations. Setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down and watch the magic unfold. Includes everything needed for easy setup. Pairs perfectly with Minnie Mouse as Snow Girl.
- CHRISTMAS INFLATABLE: 3.5-FT H x 2.4-FT W x 1.8-FT D indoor/outdoor Airblown® Inflatable stylized Mickey Mouse in holiday suit
- LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light
- EASY SETUP: Self-inflates in seconds and deflates for easy storage, includes stakes and tethers
- POWER: Includes 5-ft electrical cord, requires outlet for plug in
- INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Weather-resistant for durability
- ©Disney
- Airblown® is a registered trademark of Gemmy Industries Corp“
Minnie Mouse Holiday Inflatable – $34.98
- CHRISTMAS INFLATABLE: 3.5-FT H x 2.3-FT W x 2-FT D indoor/outdoor Airblown® Inflatable stylized Minnie Mouse in holiday outfit
- LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light
- EASY SETUP: Self-inflates in seconds and deflates for easy storage, includes stakes and tethers
- POWER: Includes 5-ft electrical cord, requires outlet for plug in
- INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Weather-resistant for durability
- ©Disney
- Airblown® is a registered trademark of Gemmy Industries Corp”
You can buy these now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
