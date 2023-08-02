Lowes Has Exclusive Christmas Mickey and Minnie Blow Molds and Airblown Inflatables Available Now







I know it’s only August, but Lowes.com has already listed their exclusive Mickey and Minnie blow molds for the Christmas season if you want to score them early. The Halloween Mickey blow mold sold out but should return online and in Lowes stores soon.

There are also inflatable versions of the blow mold design.

Personally, I think the price is a bit high for the blow molds. They used to be less. But they usually sell out, and secondary market prices are much higher.

Let’s take a look!

“Create an eye-catching focal point with this charming Mickey Mouse blow mold figure. Decked out for the season in a red suit with green bow tie and top hat, our Mickey Mouse lighted Christmas decoration makes a spectacular statement inside or out. Perfect for Disney fans of all ages, this blow mold Christmas Mickey Mouse lights up for nighttime visibility.

LIGHTED CHRISTMAS DECOR: 23.2-in H x 14.5-in W x 9.4-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Mickey Mouse decor, LED light

LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light

COLOR/FINISH: Blow mold construction with white, red, green and black exterior

POWER: Includes 4-ft cord, requires electrical outlet for plug in

INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Weather-resistant for durability

©Disney”

“Create an eye-catching focal point with this charming Minnie Mouse blow mold figure. Decked out for the season in a polka dot dress with holly berry accent, our Minnie Mouse lighted Christmas decoration makes a spectacular statement inside or out. Perfect for Disney fans of all ages, this blow mold Christmas Minnie Mouse lights up for nighttime visibility.

LIGHTED CHRISTMAS DECOR: 22.8-in H x 14.6-in W x 9.8-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Minnie Mouse decor, LED light

LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light

COLOR/FINISH: Blow mold construction with white, red, green and black exterior

POWER: Includes 4-ft cord, requires electrical outlet for plug in

INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Weather-resistant for durability

©Disney” There are also inflatable versions of these designs as well! The prices are a bit better too, and they are seemingly priced lower than last year’s versions (which are still available.) Mickey Mouse Holiday Inflatable – $34.98

“Disney fans will love this Airblown® Inflatable Mickey Mouse styled as a snowman! Decked out for the season with a green top hat, green bow and francy vest, our Mickey Mouse snowman inflatable makes a charming addition to your indoor or outdoor Christmas decorations. Setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down and watch the magic unfold. Includes everything needed for easy setup. Pairs perfectly with Minnie Mouse as Snow Girl.

CHRISTMAS INFLATABLE: 3.5-FT H x 2.4-FT W x 1.8-FT D indoor/outdoor Airblown® Inflatable stylized Mickey Mouse in holiday suit

LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light

EASY SETUP: Self-inflates in seconds and deflates for easy storage, includes stakes and tethers

POWER: Includes 5-ft electrical cord, requires outlet for plug in

INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Weather-resistant for durability

©Disney

Airblown® is a registered trademark of Gemmy Industries Corp“

“Disney fans will love this Airblown® Inflatable Minnie Mouse styled as a snow girl! Decked out for the season with a red bow and a polka dot dress with a green collar, our Minnie Mouse snow girl inflatable makes a charming addition to your indoor or outdoor Christmas decorations. Setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down and watch the magic unfold. Includes everything needed for easy setup. Pairs perfectly with Mickey Mouse as Snowman.

CHRISTMAS INFLATABLE: 3.5-FT H x 2.3-FT W x 2-FT D indoor/outdoor Airblown® Inflatable stylized Minnie Mouse in holiday outfit

LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light

EASY SETUP: Self-inflates in seconds and deflates for easy storage, includes stakes and tethers

POWER: Includes 5-ft electrical cord, requires outlet for plug in

INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Weather-resistant for durability

©Disney

Airblown® is a registered trademark of Gemmy Industries Corp” You can buy these now! What do you think? Comment and let us know!