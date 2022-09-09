Love & Thunder’s King Valkyrie Is The Latest Hot Toys Figure

The king of the Earth-bound Asgard is the latest hero to join the Hot Toys Love And Thunder line of premium action figures. Based on Tessa Thompson’s “performance” in the most recent Thor film, this 1/6th Valkyrie features a lot of great detail, but there’s something off about the face.

Tessa Thompson has a very recognizable face, possibly because her facial expression never changes from movie to movie. So, when I saw this figure, I thought it was odd that the figure’s face looked nothing like the actress’s. Usually, the artists at Hot Toys nail the likenesses of the toys’ real-life counterparts. Here, not so much. Sad, considering Valkyrie is $270 from Sideshow Collectibles.

There are a few spoilers in the pictures below. So, tread carefully. The figure is due out between October 2023 and March 2024. So, you’ll have plenty of time to wait if Thor: Love and Thunder isn’t on your immediate watchlist.

Crowned by Thor to be the new King of Asgard, Valkyrie wields her trusty Dragonfang sword and possesses great strength. When a dangerous galactic killer threatens the livelihood of New Asgard, King Valkyrie is forced to take up her sword once more to protect and defend her people.

The King of Asgard-lite comes with the following:

One (1) newly developed head sculpt

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture and make-up

Intricately sculpted black ponytail dreadlock hair sculpture

Approximately 28.5 cm tall

Newly developed specialized body with over 26 points of articulations and seamless elbow joints

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands, including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair for holding weapons

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) blue-colored cape

One (1) piece of black, white and metallic silver vest armor with skirt and patterns

One (1) silver armlet

One (1) pair of black pants

One (1) black and silver colored belt with thigh straps

One (1) pair of black boots with dagger sheath

Weapons:

One (1) sword with scabbard

Two (2) daggers

Accessories:

One (1) Zeus’ Thunderbolt

One (1) Thunderbolt gradient yellow-colored effect accessory

One (1) Korg face sculpt (attachable to back of head sculpt)

What do you think of the face sculpt of Tessa Thompson? Is it just me, or does it look nothing like her?

[Source: Sideshow Collectibles]