Loungefly’s New ‘Up’ Collection is a Disney / Pixar Fan’s Wish Come True







Loungefly has just released a new Disney Pixar ‘Up’ collection that is just too cute! These pieces celebrate the 15th anniversary of the popular and beloved film!

Let’s take a look!

This piece is a Loungefly exclusive!

“The Exclusive Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Carl and Ellie Cameo Mini Backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable shoulder straps and shiny gold hardware. Additional features include applique, embossed, shimmer, lenticular, and printed details.”

“The Exclusive Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Carl and Ellie Cameo Zip Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed with shiny gold hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, shimmer, and printed details.”

“The Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Spirit of Adventure Mini Backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable shoulder straps and shiny gold hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, embroidered, and printed details.”

“The Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Convertible Tote Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane) with faux corduroy trim. Bag has shiny silver hardware, top handles, an adjustable (detachable) shoulder strap, and adjustable backpack straps that can be unclipped and tucked into the back pocket.”

“The Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary CROSSBUDDIES Bag is made of plush with vegan leather (polyurethane) trim. Bag has adjustable (detachable) shoulder strap, reversible (detachable) coin bag, and shiny silver hardware.”

“The Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Kevin Card Holder is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Card holder has shiny gold hardware with applique, debossed, and printed details.”

Sizes S-3XL

“The Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Unisex Hoodie is made of French Terry cotton (60% cotton, 40% polyester). Extra-large lanyard-style drawcords add versatility in wear and fit and are perfect for displaying your favorite pins. Cuffs and waistband are 95% cotton and 5% spandex.”

Sizes S-3XL

The Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Balloon House Unisex Tee is made of super soft 100% cotton jersey material. Please note: Patterns will vary with all-over print styles.”

There are also dog items that start at $20 as well!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!