Loungefly’s New ‘Up’ Collection is a Disney / Pixar Fan’s Wish Come True

Loungefly has just released a new Disney Pixar ‘Up’ collection that is just too cute! These pieces celebrate the 15th anniversary of the popular and beloved film!
Let’s take a look!
Up Exclusive 15th Anniversary Carl & Ellie Cameo Mini Backpack – $90
This piece is a Loungefly exclusive!
“The Exclusive Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Carl and Ellie Cameo Mini Backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable shoulder straps and shiny gold hardware. Additional features include applique, embossed, shimmer, lenticular, and printed details.”
Up Exclusive 15th Anniversary Carl & Ellie Cameo Zip Around Wallet – $40
“The Exclusive Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Carl and Ellie Cameo Zip Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed with shiny gold hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, shimmer, and printed details.”
Up 15th Anniversary Spirit of Adventure Mini Backpack – $80
“The Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Spirit of Adventure Mini Backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable shoulder straps and shiny gold hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, embroidered, and printed details.”
Up 15th Anniversary Balloon House Convertible Backpack & Tote Bag – $75
“The Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Convertible Tote Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane) with faux corduroy trim. Bag has shiny silver hardware, top handles, an adjustable (detachable) shoulder strap, and adjustable backpack straps that can be unclipped and tucked into the back pocket.”
Up 15th Anniversary Dug Crossbuddies® Cosplay Crossbody Bag with Coin Bag – $60
“The Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary CROSSBUDDIES Bag is made of plush with vegan leather (polyurethane) trim. Bag has adjustable (detachable) shoulder strap, reversible (detachable) coin bag, and shiny silver hardware.”
Up 15th Anniversary Kevin Card Holder – $20
“The Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Kevin Card Holder is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Card holder has shiny gold hardware with applique, debossed, and printed details.”
Up 15th Anniversary Color Block Unisex Hoodie – $70
Sizes S-3XL
“The Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Unisex Hoodie is made of French Terry cotton (60% cotton, 40% polyester). Extra-large lanyard-style drawcords add versatility in wear and fit and are perfect for displaying your favorite pins. Cuffs and waistband are 95% cotton and 5% spandex.”
Up 15th Anniversary Balloon House All-Over Print Unisex Tee – $35
Sizes S-3XL
The Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th Anniversary Balloon House Unisex Tee is made of super soft 100% cotton jersey material. Please note: Patterns will vary with all-over print styles.”
There are also dog items that start at $20 as well!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.