Loungefly x Merch Ventures Exclusive Disney Spider Mickey Mini Backpack Pre-Order Launches Today

Loungefly has yet another Disney exclusive mini backpack for Halloween. This time they have teamed up with Merch Ventures for an exclusive glow-in-the-dark Spider Mickey mini backpack. The pre-orders will launch today at 6PM PST / 9 PM EST. Delivery will be in late September / Early October 2022.

“BOO! 🕷 Screaming, because this creepy crawly cutie is coming exclusively to @shopmerchventures • code GRAIL 🕸

Preorder Saturday August 27 at 6pm pacific!

Disney Loungefly Spider Mickey Mini Backpack

🕸 Glow in the dark face, ears and BOO!

🕷 Debossed Mickey Web AOP

🕸 Glitter purple enamel zipper charm!”

The bag measures approx. W: 9″ X H: 10″ X D: 4″

“This is a Pre-Order item. You will be charged at time of purchase. Once we receive your item from the supplier, we will ship to you as soon as possible. Drop dates for Pre-Order items are subject to change.

Please refer to the Pre-Order Policy tab for more information.

***Cancellation Notice: Pre-Orders that are cancelled will be subject to a 15% fee if refunded to original payment method, but will not be charged a fee if choosing to receive store credit.***”

The bag does glow-in-the-dark. The backside has spider web designs with “Boo” written on it ( the word “Boo” also glows-in-the-dark.)

If you are interested head over to Merch Ventures at 6PM PST tonight to grab one.

