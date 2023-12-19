Loungefly x Disney Minnie Mouse Rocks The Dots Pieces Are Coming Soon







National Polka Dot Day will fall on January 22, 2024. Disney usually celebrates the event with Minnie Mouse “rocking the dots.” It seems Loungefly will have an entire line launching next month to celebrate.

Let’s Take A Look!

A fun take on classic Minnie Mouse!

“A white dot pattern, against a black background, appears on the front, sides, and back of this accessory. The front pocket, and characteristic 3D bow at the top, offer pops of red color with white polka dots. On either side of the bow, Minnie Mouse’s ears rise up in applique detail. The front pocket also features a printed vintage image of Minnie Mouse herself.“

Don’t just wear the bow, be the bow!

“This bag is shaped like Disney’s Minnie Mouse’s characteristic bow. It’s covered in white dots, against a red background. On the front, you’ll find an embossed, printed vintage image of Minnie Mouse, who is freshening up her look. A black handle and an adjustable black shoulder strap with a gold chain add complementary colors and versatility. On the back, you’ll also find Minnie’s signature!”

Nylon bags offer the look at about 1/2 the price.

“On the front pocket, a black background pops with white dots. Ears, characteristic of Disney’s Minnie Mouse, rise up on top in applique detail. A 3D bow in red, with white dots, adds a splash of complementary colors. On the back, a vintage printed image of Minnie Mouse appears, as she kicks up her heels and celebrates. “

While I think this piece is cute, the fabric choice concerns me. Sherpa has the tendency to mat down over time. I’m also concerned about the white color of the fabric as Sherpa can get debris stuck in and can appear dirty easily.

“This bag features soft white sherpa material with black dots on the front and back. The characteristic 3D red bow, with white polka dots, sits just at the top, below the black handle. Adjustable straps come with this bag as well, and they feature a bow on the shoulder and a motif of Minnie’s signature in white. A vegan leather charm of a vintage print of Minnie Mouse dancing, in black and white, tops off the look.”

Sizes S-3XL

I love the little bows at the end of the hoodie strings.

The Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Rocks the Dots Sherpa Unisex Hoodie is made of French terry fabric (60% cotton, 40% polyester). Additional features include sherpa material, an extra-large, lanyard-style drawcord, applique pulls, and a lined jersey hood.”

“The Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Rocks the Dots Unisex Tee features a roller print and is made of 100% cotton jersey.”



These pieces should arrive next month. You can sign up now for an availability notification.

