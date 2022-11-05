Loungefly x Disney Mickey Santa Mini Backpack And Wallet Goes Live on 11/8

Fellow Loungefly fans I have some news for you! There will be a Loungefly exclusive Mickey Mouse Santa Mini Backpack and Wallet hitting the Loungefly site on November 8th at 9AM PST / 12 PM EST.

The two pieces will feature Mickey Mouse dressed as Santa Claus and they even have fluffy, fur-like accents! They are also sparkly with glittered sections!

“Set out cookies and milk on 11/8 because our Santa Mickey Mini Backpack and Wallet will be available exclusively at Loungefly.com at 9am PST! 🎄🎅🍪”

The Santa backpack will be $90

“Decorate the castle, and then step out in festive style with this exclusive Loungefly Disney Glitter Mickey Mouse Santa Mini Backpack. On the front of this red, shiny backpack, Mickey Mouse dons a red Santa hat. Faux fur details bring the trim of his cap and his suit to life, and a pom-pom adds a finishing touch. Applique details create layers and a pop of Mickey Mouse ears that stick up over the top. His black belt buckle, with gold-colored hardware, offers a magically realistic detail. Metallic vegan leather (polyurethane) straps and trim help bring out the seasonal sparkle. An extra pocket, near the fur collar of Mickey’s Santa suit, offers additional room for holiday necessities. On the back, Santa and his reindeer fly, in gold foil detail, across a glittering field of red. It’s the perfect accessory for enjoying the jolly warmth of the season with a magical Disney flair. ”

Mickey Santa Wallet will be $40.

I love how the backside looks like Santa’s suit!

“Decorate the castle, and then step out in festive style with this exclusive Loungefly Disney Glitter Mickey Mouse Santa Zip Around Wallet. On the front of this red, shiny wallet, Mickey Mouse dons a red Santa hat. Faux fur details bring the trim of his cap and his suit to life, and a pom-pom adds a finishing touch. Applique details create layers and a pop of Mickey Mouse ears that stick up over the top. On the back, his black belt buckle, with gold-colored hardware, offers a magically realistic detail. On the inside, you’ll find 4 slots for holding cards and 1 clear slot for holding your ID. A die-cut shape of Mickey Mouse’s ears adds a festive touch.”

Again, these will launch on November 8 at 9AM PST/ 12 Noon EST.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!