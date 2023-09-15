Loungefly Winter Mickey and Friends Stitch Shoppe Collection Is an Icy Dream







Loungefly has just added their upcoming holiday collection to the “coming soon” section of their site, with most of these pieces coming available next month! They unveiled their new Pastel Mickey and Minnie snowmen and this icy, shimmery new Mickey and Friends Winter collection from their Stitch Shoppe!

Each piece comes with a Chip and Dale Winter Wonderland enamel pin that measures approximately 1.5 inches tall.

Let’s take a look!

This bag is amazing! It measures 11.5″ W x 6.25″ H x 6.25″D.

Here is the back.

“Take a snow day in style! Our Stitch Shoppe Disney Mickey Mouse Snowman Figural Crossbody Bag makes for a fun way to take in a snowy day. Disney’s Mickey Mouse appears in snow form, with a knit beanie cap and scarf. A white pom-pom tops the look, and he shimmers in iridescent details. Two zipper compartments allow for extra storage on all your journeys. There’s one for Mickey’s head and one for his body. Step out and take the chill off a wintry day in signature Disney fashion.

This is the lining.

Here is the back.

Sizes SM-4XL

“Our Stitch Shoppe Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Winter Balloon Shape Cardigan makes for an elegant and fun way to take in a snowy day. This ice-blue cardigan features long puffed bell sleeves and an embroidered snowflake emblem on the chest. The cardigan hits right at the waist and buttons all the way down for a versatile look. On the back, you’ll find an embroidered emblem of Disney’s Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip, and Dale having “snow” much fun, building a snowperson! This scene recalls vintage holiday cards, and in this one, Mickey Mouse and friends are dressed in pastels and celebrating beneath the sheen of a Mickey Mouse-shaped snow globe, complete with signature ears. Step out and take the chill off a wintry day in signature Disney fashion.

This Stitch Shoppe Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Balloon Shape Cardigan is made of a sweater knit material (53% viscose, 30% polyester, 17% nylon). Other features include embroidery for the patch and emblem on the front.”

Sizes SM-4XL

“ Our Stitch Shoppe Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Winter Tulle Overlay Skirt makes for an elegant and fun way to take in a snowy day. This ice-blue skirt features pastel colors and beautiful designs. Flocked dots of snow, on the tulle overlay, fall upon a fun-filled scene, in which Disney’s Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip, Dale, Goofy, and Pluto play in the snow. The overall effect is a dreamy, flowing look on a classic circle skirt with pleated hem. Step out and take the chill off a wintry day in signature Disney fashion.

This Stitch Shoppe Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Winter Tulle Overlay Skirt is made of super soft stretch material (98% cotton/2% elastane). Hitting just at the knee on most, this skirt features a zipper back, pockets, elastic waist detail at the zipper, and a button closure. This versatile skirt can easily be dressed up or down.”

This headband is so cute!

“Our Stitch Shoppe Disney Minnie Mouse Snowflake Ear Headband makes for a fun and elegant way to take in a snowy day. Disney’s Minnie Mouse’s signature applique 3D bow shines with details. The snowflake “ears” on either side feature pearlized vegan leather. This cute headband includes the Loungefly embroidery on the side. Step out and take the chill off a wintry day in signature Disney fashion.”

I just adore these pieces!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!