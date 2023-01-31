Loungefly To Release Limited Peter Pan and Tinkerbell Pieces Today With More on 2/3







Loungefly fans get ready! Today is the day that limited edition ‘Peter Pan’ pieces launch exclusively on Loungefly.com to celebrate 70 years! There will be a Peter Pan backpack and Tinkerbell Wallet today. The Loungefly Stitch Shoppe is also launching a collection with an adorable Tinkerbell bag on February 3rd.

“Who’s ready for a new adventure? This limited edition Peter Pan backpack (LE 2250) and Tinkerbell wallet (LE 1500) are exclusively available at Loungefly.com tomorrow, 1/31 at 9am PST!”

These pieces are very limited and will likely sell out quickly so be ready at 9AM PST/ 12 Noon EST. Also releasing today are more Peter Pan pieces:

“Think happy thoughts✨ ☺️ Get your pixie dust ready and fly over to Loungefly.com on 1/31 at 9am PST to celebrate 70 years of Peter Pan!”

The Stitch Shoppe will also have new pieces including an adorable Tinkerbell bag on February 3, at 9AM PST / 12 Noon EST.

“Follow the second star to the right on 2/3 at 9am PST to get your hands on this collection.”

Tinkerbell Lantern Crossbody – $125

“Light the way! This feisty fairy has fallen for one of Captain Hook’s schemes on the exclusive Loungefly Stitch Shoppe Tinker Bell Figural Lantern Crossbody Bag. Shining in the light, this metallic bag brings a beloved scene from the animated classic to life as it takes the shape of a vintage lantern. Looking for escape, Tinker Bell flutters inside the lantern’s see-through door. Turn the bag around to see Tink make an encore appearance along with the phrase “do you believe in fairies?” This illuminating accessory is the perfect piece for any Disney-themed outfit as you explore Never Land and beyond.

The exclusive Stitch Shoppe Tinker Bell Figural Lantern Crossbody Bag is made of metallic vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable (detachable) shoulder strap and sturdy metal hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, clear PVC, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining”

Stitch Shoppe Neverland Kelly Top – $35

Sizes XS-4X will be available.

“Dress the part for adventure! Soar to the second star to the right with the Stitch Shoppe Peter Pan Tinker Bell “Kelly” Top. This blue scoop neck shirt features an embroidered Tinker Bell as she sprinkles pixie dust near the shirt’s collar. The phrase “take me to Never Land” appears nearby, inspiring dreamy visions of Peter Pan and Tinker Bell’s stellar hideaway. Easily paired with a variety of skirts and bottoms, this versatile shirt creates the perfect Disney-themed outfit for any occasion.

This Kelly style top is made of 88% cotton and 12% Spandex. Made with super soft and stretchy fabric, this short-sleeved shirt covers the shoulders and can be easily layered with cute sweaters and coats during cooler temperatures.

Each top also comes with an exclusive pin of the Jolly Roger as it soars past the moon, which is approximately 1.5-inches tall. This pin is only available with this Disney Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection!”

Stitch Shoppe Neverland Sandy Skirt – $75

Sizes XS-4X will be available

“Dress the part for adventure! Soar to the second star to the right with the Stitch Shoppe Never Land Scene “Sandy” Skirt. This pattern reimagines a beloved scene from Disney’s animated classic, where Peter Pan brings the Darling siblings to Never Land. Look closely and you’ll see the Lost Boys, Captain Hook and the pirates, and the mermaids in their lagoon.

This vibrant and colorful skirt is made of stretch sateen (97% cotton/3% Spandex) and hits just at the knee on most. The Sandy style skirt features a zipper back, pockets, elastic waistband (for extra comfort), and a button closure. This versatile item can be easily paired with tees, blouses, sweaters, and more to dress it up or down.

Each skirt also comes with an exclusive pin of the Jolly Roger as it soars past the moon, which is approximately 1.5-inches tall. This pin is only available with this Disney Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection!”

Make sure you grab what you want on the dates these items are released!