Loungefly Stitch Shoppe Disney Haunted House and Candy Corn Items Now Available

It’s time for another Loungefly drop! This time the Stitch Shoppe has some new Disney Haunted House pieces and Candy Corn pieces available, including the Mickey Ghost and Mickey Spider bags!

Let’s take a look!

“The Stitch Shoppe Disney Mickey Mouse Ghost Crossbody glows in the dark and is a 3D figural design. It features a vegan leather Mickey Pumpkin bag charm and embroidered details. It may spook you just how much you’ll be able to fit in this spacious purse.

The Disney Mickey Mouse Ghost Crossbody is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has sturdy metal hardware, an adjustable chain shoulder strap (detachable), bag charm, and features: applique, embroidered, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating design of the inside lining fabric.”

“This dress features a Queen Anne neckline, pockets, puffed quarter sleeves, and a glow-in-the-dark ghost on each shoulder. The glow ghosts that grace the shoulders of this garment are embroidered. All along the skirt portion of the dress, the spooky Autumn scene unfolds with ghosts appearing here and there with Donald, Daisy, Pluto, Goofy, Mickey, and Minnie Mouse.

This Allison style dress is made of a super soft stretch sateen (97% cotton/3% spandex) and features embroidered details and an orange belt. This versatile dress adds flair and timeless silhouette to your Disney wardrobe.

Each dress also comes with a matching enamel pin of Autumn Ghost Mickey, which is approximately 1.5-inches tall. This pin is only available with this Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection!”

Sizes XS-4XL

“Stitch Shoppe Mickey & Minnie Mouse Candy Corn Sandy Skirt. Against a backdrop of candy corn colored panels, the cameos along the bottom feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse as spiders, ghosts, bats, and pumpkins. Along the hem are spider webs, bats, and stars. The lanterns are lit to reveal this hauntingly cute Disney design.

This Sandy style skirt is made of super soft stretch sateen (97% cotton/3% spandex). Hitting just at the knee on most, the Disney Mickey and Minnie Halloween Sandy Skirt features a zipper back, pockets, elastic waist band (for extra comfort), and a button closure. This versatile skirt can easily be paired with tees, blouses, sweaters, and more to dress it up or down.

Each skirt also comes with a matching enamel pin of Mickey and Minnie Pumpkin, which is approximately 1.5-inches tall. This pin is only available with this Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection!”

“Stitch Shoppe Mickey Mouse Spider Web Kelly Fashion Top. The top features embroidered white spider webbing, accompanied by a little orange Mickey Mouse spider. The lanterns are lit to reveal this hauntingly cute Disney design.

This Kelly style top is made of super soft stretch jersey (97% cotton/3% spandex). The Stitch Shoppe Mickey Mouse Spider Web Kelly Fashion Top top is comfortable and stretchy and features embroidered details on the front. This shirt covers the shoulders and is a versatile piece which can easily be layered with cute sweaters and coats during cooler temperatures.

Each top also comes with a matching Mickey and Minnie Pumpkin enamel pin which is approximately 1.5-inches tall. This pin is only available with this Disney Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection!”

“Stitch Shoppe Mickey Mouse Spider Crossbody Bag. The Stitch Shoppe Disney Mickey Mouse Spider Crossbody is a dome, 3D figural design with moving legs! It features an adjustable shoulder strap that you can detach to swap with other straps. It may spook you just how much you’ll be able to fit in this spacious purse.

The Stitch Shoppe Mickey Mouse Spider Crossbody Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has sturdy metal hardware, an adjustable chain shoulder strap (detachable), three dimensional half dome ears, and features: applique, movable legs, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating design of the inside lining fabric.”

These items are available now.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!