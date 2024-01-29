Loungefly Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Pieces Are Coming Soon







Today marks the 65th Anniversary of “Sleeping Beauty.” The film was released on January 29, 1959. In celebration, Loungefly has a new 65th Anniversary line coming in February. These pieces have not yet been released, but they are “coming soon.” You can ask to be alerted by email when they are officially available. I will also include the Entertainment Earth pre-order link as well, but those can take longer to arrive.

I love how the back of each of these pieces has a storybook passage that you can read.

Let’s take a look!

“No need to prick your finger on a spinning wheel, this collection is a dream come true! Step into the timeless tale of Disney’s animated classic with the Loungefly Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Scene Mini Backpack. Embroidered flowers frame the front of this accessory, where Aurora dances with her woodland friends on the bag’s front zipper pocket. Watch the scene unfold by opening the magnetic flaps on top of the pocket, revealing Prince Phillip and Aurora as they share a dance. Turn the bag around to see Aurora dressed in a hat and cloak on one side pocket as Prince Philip watches her on the other. On the back, Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather appear near a quote from Aurora’s storybook. This mini backpack makes a spellbinding addition to any outfit and is perfect for fans looking to keep their favorite characters close.”

“Step into the timeless tale of Disney’s animated classic with the Loungefly Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Floral Crown Crossbody Bag. Embroidered flowers frame the front of this accessory, which features an enchanting ombre gradient across its body. The fairies Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather wave their wands to add sparkles throughout the design, and Princess Aurora’s crown appears as a molded metal rivet to secure the bag with a snap. On the back, flowers surround a quote from Aurora’s storybook. This crossbody bag makes a spellbinding addition to any outfit and is perfect for fans looking to keep their favorite characters close.”

“Embroidered flowers frame the front of this accessory, where Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather watch over Aurora as she sleeps. A quote from Aurora’s storybook appears on the back. Open the wallet to reveal five slots for holding cards and a clear slot for ID, which includes a die-cut window in the shape of Aurora’s crown. This accessory makes a spellbinding addition to any outing and is perfect for fans looking to keep their favorite characters close.”

“Loungefly Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Collector Box Pin. Aurora’s crown sits above a scene from her story, where Aurora imagines a prince. As she dances in the forest, her woodland friends give shape to Prince Phillip’s cloak. Slide the woodland creatures up and down to set things in motion! This accessory makes a spellbinding addition to any outfit or bag and is perfect for fans looking to keep their favorite characters close.”

“Loungefly Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Mystery Box Pins. In this set, you may find enamel pins of Flora, Fauna, Merryweather, Aurora, and some woodland creatures, each surrounded by pink and purple flowers. There is a 1 in 12 chance of finding the glitter-filled chase pin of Prince Phillip dancing with Aurora. These accessories make a spellbinding addition to any outfit or bag and are perfect for fans looking to keep their favorite characters close.”

There will also be a keychain and lanyard.

Again, these pieces will release next month on Loungefly and Entertainment Earth.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!