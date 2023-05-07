Loungefly Releases Metallic Loki Mini Backpack







If you are a Marvel fan and you are looking for an adorable Loki piece for cosplay, Disney bounding or just carrying around, Loungelfy has the piece for you!

The new piece is $85 and available on the Loungefly site.

It officially licensed mini backpack measures 9”W x 10”H x 4.5”D.”

This is the write-up:

“Your savior is here! Kneel before the Loungefly Marvel Metallic Loki Mini Backpack as it graces your wardrobe with its presence. On the front, Loki’s gilded helmet appears with horns that rise above the bag’s metallic green design. Details of his armor appear on the zipper pocket below and continue onto the bag’s side pockets, while Loki’s nickname appears on the back. This accessory adds glorious purpose to any outfit and has plenty of room to carry your tricks and schemes.

The Loungefly Marvel Metallic Loki Mini Backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable shoulder straps and shiny gold hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, glitter, metallic, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.”

The backside says “Master of Mischief” on it.

Loki helmets are printed on the interior lining!

I love the metallic look! It really works well in this piece.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!