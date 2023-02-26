Loungefly Offers New Star Wars Light Speed Backpack, Wallet and Pin As Amazon Exclusives







There is an adorable new Star Wars line from Loungefly featuring a mini backpack, wallet and a pin. The design is based on the Millennium Falcon when it goes to light speed in the movies. Star Wars fans will relate. I’m sure most of us have thought or said “Punch it Chewie” when you are driving in snow or rain and it looks like your car is going to light speed.

Both pieces are Amazon exclusive and they aren’t easy to find via a search. I have direct links for you.

The backpack is on pre-order with delivery set as on or around April 3, 2023.

Take off at the speed of light with this Star Wars Light Speed Loungefly Mini backpack featuring Hansolo and Chewbacca!

Highlighting incredible detail to bring Hansolo and Chewbacca to life, this Loungefly mini backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane), has a front zipper compartment, side pockets, and adjustable back straps.

Inside, the backpack continues the theme with unique, coordinating lining. This Loungefly Backpack is out of this world!

Like the backpack this item is a pre-order for April 3, 2023.

Take off at the speed of light with this Star Wars Light Speed Loungefly Wallet featuring Hansolo and Chewbacca!

Highlighting incredible detail to bring Hansolo and Chewbacca to life, this Loungefly wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane), zips closed with sturdy metal hardware, and has credit card slots as well as a clear slot for holding your ID.

This item is pre-order for May 1, 2023.

Take off at the speed of light with this Loungefly Star Wars Light Speed pin featuring Hansolo and Chewbacca!

This Amazon Exclusive 3 inch pin is perfect for any Star Wars fan!

