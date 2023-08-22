Loungefly Mickey Light Up Pumpkin and Glow In The Dark Ghost Mini Backpacks Are Now Available







Spooky season is almost upon us and many Disney parks fans are heading to parties and events like Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Loungefly has just released a few holiday pieces that are perfect for your seasonal events or just because you love Halloween.

(Heck, I’m changing my bags out for Halloween Loungefly pieces starting on September 1st!)

These are all Loungefly Exclusives!

Let’s take a look!

This bag lights up!

“On the front, Mickey Mouse wears a pumpkin-shaped costume. Donning the stem as a hat, Mickey sneaks a look with sparkly glitter details to highlight his face and ears. A jack-o’-lantern lights up with a happy grin below as a candy-shaped zipper charm appears nearby. Turn the bag around to see spiderweb motifs show off Mickey’s iconic silhouette. On the back, a Mickey-shaped pumpkin appears between glow-in-the-dark webs on the bag’s straps. Perfect for costume parties or trips to the pumpkin patch, this mini backpack is a treat for any autumn wardrobe.”

The back looks like this.

Here is the interior lining.

This one glows in the dark!

“On the front, Mickey Mouse wears a pumpkin-shaped hat while sparkly glitter details highlight his face and ears. Shift the wallet in the light to see Mickey’s expression change from happy to slightly spooked! On the back, a spiderweb motif shows off Mickey’s silhouette as some sweets appear nearby. With four slots for holding cards and a clear slot for ID, this accessory is a treat for any of your autumn adventures.”

Here is the interior.

This next piece is the cutest thing! When I see it I start hearing the “Boo To You” parade music in my head.

“The exclusive Loungefly Mickey Ghost Mini Backpack embraces the spirit of the Halloween season. On the front, three-dimensional details give shape to Micky Mouse as he dresses like a ghost. Embroidered facial features highlight Mickey’s phantom-like appearance while his signature mouse ears appear up above. Turn down the lights to see his costume glow in the dark! This mini backpack makes a frightfully cute addition to any outfit and has plenty of room for storing tricks and treats.”

The lining on this one is too cute with Mickey ghosts and bats!

These are available now on the Loungefly site! Since they are exclusive, they can sell out quickly. The ghost likely will.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!