Loungefly Mickey and Friends Upcoming Pastel Holiday Collection Is Amazing!







I know it’s only September but Loungefly is teasing their upcoming Christmas offerings and there are so many great pieces. One of the cutest collections is the Mickey and Friends Pastel Holiday. It’s so cute I am already spending my money and it isn’t even out yet.

These all should be released in October! You can sign up to be notified!

Let’s take a look!

“Backpack gives a cool new take to your winter wardrobe. Using three-dimensional details, Minnie Mouse takes shape on the front of the bag as an adorable snowman. A cozy pink shawl drapes across her shoulders with faux-fur lining and a velvet ribbon to tie things together, and real buttons appear on her figure below. Up above, embroidered details highlight Minnie’s facial features while a holly-cinched bow sits between her ears. Turn the bag around to see a snowflake with a Mickey-shaped silhouette in its center.”

The lining on this one is so cute too!

My daughter and I are going crazy for this one!

This piece measures 7.75″W x 7.7″H x 3.5″D.

The Loungefly Mickey and Friends Winter Snow Globe Crossbody Bag gives a cool new look to your winter wardrobe. Using three-dimensional details, this bag takes the shape of an adorable see-through snow globe. On the front, Mickey and Minnie appear as snowmen in a snowy forest. Shake the bag to bring the scene to life with loose pom-pom snowballs that rest along the dome’s base. On the back, Daisy and Donald Duck appear as snowmen.”

This wallet measures 6″W x 4″H.

“The Loungefly Mickey and Minnie Pastel Snowman Zip Around Wallet gives a cool new take to your winter wardrobe. On the front, Mickey and Minnie Mouse take shape as adorable snowmen. Embroidered details highlight their facial features while cute and cozy hats, coats, and scarves drape over them with faux-fur lining. On the back, a debossed snowflake shows Mickey’s iconic silhouette in the center.”

“ The Loungefly Mickey and Minnie Pastel Snowman Headband gives a cool new look to your winter wardrobe. Using three-dimensional details, Mickey and Minnie take shape with glittery details. Move the headband around to see loose snowflakes float inside of their domed faces, giving them a snow globe effect! An embroidered bow sits between them and detaches for versatile wear.”

I have to get this next one!

Sizes S-3XL available.

“ The Loungefly Mickey and Minnie Pastel Snowman Unisex Hoodie brings a cool new look to your winter wardrobe. A dip-dye technique creates an icy blue sky where dotted snowflakes fall on the ground. On the front, Mickey and Minnie Mouse appear in adorable pastel outfits to fashion their snowman-inspired looks. On the back, Daisy and Donald Duck join the fun in snowman form. The hood’s lining shows an allover print of a snowman motif, and extra-large drawcords give room to show off your favorite pins.

The Loungefly Mickey and Minnie Pastel Snowman Unisex Hoodie is made of French Terry cotton (60% cotton, 40% polyester). Cuffs and waistband are 95% cotton and 5% Spandex.”

I love this collection so much! There are many others I will be sharing soon that are also fantastic!

