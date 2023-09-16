Loungefly Mickey and Friends Gingerbread Holiday Line Coming Soon







Loungefly has just rolled out a bunch of their upcoming Holiday items into their “coming soon” category. They will be released next month. Among them is this adorable Mickey and Friends Gingerbread holiday line!

Let’s take a look!

The Loungefly Mickey and Friends Gingerbread House Mini Backpack puts the icing on a picture-perfect holiday wardrobe. Constructed in the shape of a house, this gingerbread-colored mini backpack is frosted with super sweet glitter details. On the front, Mickey and Minnie appear as cookies as they stand on the second-story balcony. Down below, Donald and Daisy peek out from windows near the front door. Turn the bag around to see iced roof shingles and candy decorations appear on the side panels, and look for Pluto sitting in his doghouse on the bag’s back. With plenty of room to hold your baking essentials, this accessory is the perfect recipe for winter fun.”



From the side, you can see more details.

They didn’t forget Pluto. He’s hiding in the back.

Here is the lining.

“The Loungefly Mickey and Friends Gingerbread Cookie AOP Ear Holder Mini Backpack puts the icing on a picture-perfect holiday wardrobe. This sprinkle-covered accessory features an all-over print of your favorite Disney friends as they take the form of gingerbread cookies. Look closely and you’ll find Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy frosted with tasteful details! On the front of the bag, a second zipper pocket contains snaps to keep your headband secure as it peeks out from the top of the backpack. Shaped like gingerbread cookies, the headband features Minnie and Mickey with iced facial features.”

Here are the ears by themselves.

This one is so cute. One side of the bag features Mickey and one side features Minnie.

It measures 9″W x 9″H x 3″D.

“The Loungefly Mickey and Minnie Gingerbread Cookie Figural Crossbody Bag puts the icing on a picture-perfect holiday wardrobe. Taking the shape of a cookie, this gingerbread-colored accessory is frosted with super sweet details. On the front, you’ll find Minnie wearing her signature bow, embroidered sprinkles to highlight her ears, and a 3D velvet bow around her neck. Turn the bag around to see Mickey on the reverse side! With plenty of room to hold your baking essentials, this accessory is the perfect recipe for winter fun.”

It measures 6″W X 4″H.

“The Loungefly Mickey and Friends Gingerbread House Zip Around Wallet puts the icing on a picture-perfect holiday wardrobe. Constructed in the shape of a house, this gingerbread-colored accessory is frosted with super sweet glitter details. On the front, Mickey and Minnie appear as cookies as they look out from some windows. On the back, Donald and Daisy appear on the back of the house. With plenty of room to hold your baking essentials, this accessory is the perfect recipe for winter fun.”

Sizes SM-3XL

“The Loungefly Mickey and Friends Gingerbread Unisex Hoodie puts the icing on a picture-perfect holiday wardrobe. Constructed to look like a house, this gingerbread-colored sweatshirt is frosted with super sweet puff-printed details. On the front, Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto appear as cookies as they peek through the windows. Donald and Daisy appear on the lawn near some candy-shaped décor. Candy and icing details swirl down the sleeves, and peppermint-shaped mouse ears appear on the hood above. Look closely and you’ll find an all-over print of Mickey-shaped candy pieces in the hood’s lining. This hoodie makes a tasteful addition to your holiday festivities and is the perfect recipe for winter fun.

The Loungefly Mickey and Friends Gingerbread Unisex Hoodie is made of French Terry cotton (60% cotton/40% polyester). Extra-large lanyard-style drawcords add versatility in wear and fit and are perfect for displaying your favorite pins. Cuffs and waistband are 95% cotton and 5% Spandex.”

Sizes SM-3XL

“The Loungefly Gingerbread Mickey and Friends Unisex Tee puts the icing on a picture-perfect holiday wardrobe. This cozy tee features an all-over print of candy and iced snowflakes on a red background. Mickey and his friends take on a cookie-inspired look as they join the party. Look closely and you’ll also find Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Pluto! This tee shirt makes a tasteful addition to your holiday festivities and is the perfect recipe for winter fun.

The Loungefly Gingerbread Mickey and Friends Unisex Tee is super soft and is made of 100% cotton jersey.”

There will also be pins, a lanyard, and a keychain available.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!