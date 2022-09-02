Loungefly Hocus Pocus Collection Coming On September 6th Pre-Orders Also Available Now

The highly anticipated ‘Hocus Pocus’ Loungefly collection is set to release on September 6, at 9AM PST/ 12PM EST. New fashion items as well as the Binx and Black Flame candle merchandise is expected to release too. There is even an exclusive Billy Butcherson mini-backpack coming. Pre-orders for some items are also available now on sites like Entertainment Earth!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by loungefly (@loungefly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by loungefly (@loungefly)

We know there is a hoodie and a T-shirt coming. They revealed those items previously.

These items are also coming to Loungefly (though some can be pre-ordered now)

“Show off your Disney fandom with this Hocus Pocus Binx Mini-Backpack! It is made of faux leather and features a top zipper closure and front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, applique, embroidered, zipper charm, and printed details. This mini-backpack measures approximately 9-inches wide x 10-inches tall x 4 1/2-inches deep. This style would be a great gift for any Disney fan! Ages 15 and up.”

“Hocus Pocus Binx Crossbody Purse! It is made of faux leather and features a top zipper closure, adjustable strap, matching themed lining, molded metal rivet, and printed details! This crossbody purse measures approximately 12-inches wide x 7-inches tall x 3 1/2-inches deep.”

“Show off your Disney fandom with this Hocus Pocus Binx Zip-Around Wallet! It is made of faux leather and features a zip-around closure, matching themed lining, applique, spot varnish, and printed details. This zip-around wallet approximately measures 6-inches wide x 4-inches tall.“

“Hocus Pocus Binx Dani Mini-Backpack! It is made of faux leather and features a top zipper closure and front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, applique, embroidered, zipper charm, and printed details. This mini-backpack measures approximately 9-inches wide x 10 1/2-inches tall x 4 1/2-inches deep.”

“Hocus Pocus Binx Dani Cosplay Zip-Around Wallet! It is made of faux leather and features a zip-around closure, matching themed lining, applique, spot varnish, and printed details. This zip-around wallet approximately measures 6-inches wide x 4-inches tall.”

“Hocus Pocus Black Flame Candle Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse! It is made of faux leather and features a top zipper closure, adjustable strap, matching themed lining, molded metal rivet, and Glow-in-the-Dark printed details! This crossbody purse measures approximately 8 1/2-inches wide x 5 1/2-inches tall. ”

“Hocus Pocus Black Flame Candle Cardholder! It is made of faux leather and features a matching themed lining, and printed details. This card holder approximately measures 3-inches wide x 4-inches tall. ”

Hocus Pocus Black Flame Candle 3″ Lenticular Pin – $20 (Entertainment Earth Pre-Order NOW)

So far the pin is only showing up on Entertainment Earth. It will likely appear in Loungefly Drop as well.

So far no “notify me” for Billy Butcherson. He will likely just drop when the rest do. Same for the clothing items.

You will likely receive items faster if you buy through Loungefly directly, however they could sell out like last time.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!