Loungefly Haunted Mansion Pieces Are Coming Soon!







Loungefly just previewed their September catalog two days ago. Among the new pieces are Haunted Mansion bags and a hoodie. There is a Stretching Room mini backpack that actually allows you to stretch the portraits and a 13-Hour Clock bag too!

Let’s take a look!

I love this bag. I think the eyes may glow-in-the-dark. I also love the way the portraits bump out in a similar shape to the stretching room! So cute!

“Step into the gallery room for a bit of a stretch before the Doom Buggy arrives. Haunt your favorite venues in style with our Loungefly Disney Haunted Mansion Moving Portraits Mini Backpack. This frightfully fun backpack will keep you fashionably entertained while you wait. The front figural pocket recalls the octagonal shape of the wood-paneled portrait room from the iconic Disney attraction. And yes! The portraits “stretch.” The applique figures in the paintings slide up and down to reveal a sinister fate that awaits each one. An allover print of the wallpaper from the Haunted Mansion attraction covers this backpack—and the eyes glow in the dark. Wherever your tour begins, be a vision in the center of the room.”

This wallet looks like the Stretching Room Portrait Panels I reviewed from Spirit Halloween!

“Haunt your favorite venues in style with our Loungefly Disney Haunted Mansion Portraits Zip Around Wallet. The front of this accessory recalls the wood-paneled portrait room from the iconic Disney attraction. The embossed applique figures in the paintings stand above a sinister fate that awaits each one, including quicksand, the grave, an alligator, and a keg of dynamite. On the back, eerie green letters ask, “Is this haunted room actually stretching?” Inside, you’ll find 4 slots for holding cards and 1 clear slot for displaying your ID. A die-cut shape of a tombstone adds a frightfully fun touch. Wherever your tour begins, be a vision in the center of the room.”

This pin is 3-inches tall.

“Stretch a bit inside the portrait gallery with our Loungefly Disney Haunted Mansion Sliding Portraits 3-Inch Pin. This devilishly delightful pin recreates the wood-paneled portrait room of the iconic Disney attraction. The four portraits from the Haunted Mansion attraction feature subjects in their “corruptible mortal state,” but when you slide the pin open with the mechanisms on the back, you’ll see the portraits stretch to reveal a sinister fate that awaits each one. This unique enamel pin is sure to be a vision in your collection.”

I love this bag! In the words of my daughter, “Loungefly is killing our wallets!”

“Step into your Doom Buggy in timely, fashionable style with our Loungefly Disney Haunted Mansion Grandfather Clock Crossbody Bag. Gothic art on the strap recalls the colors and patterns of the wallpaper in the Haunted Mansion attraction. On the corners of each shoulder strap, two eyes peek out! This fully figural accessory, which takes on the shape of the top of the clock in the iconic Disney attraction, comes to life with frightfully fun details. The face of the clock, which begins with the 13th hour, glows in the dark. The spooky “hands” are also movable, and the eyes at the top glow. A demon visage reveals itself as fearsome teeth close in around the face of the clock. A vegan leather charm of the ornate Haunted Mansion logo tops off the look of this accessory, which carries a passport-style silhouette. Wherever your tour begins, be a vision at the center of the room.”

“Haunt your favorite venues in style with our Loungefly Haunted Mansion Lanyard with Card Holder. The printed woven strap displays a plethora of peculiar portraits that park-goers will be very familiar with. The front of the card holder shows the mansion’s grandfather clock face from the Corridor of Doors. On the back, a clear card holder slot displays the lining of the mansion’s iconic wallpaper print. A rubber Haunted Mansion logo charm accompanies this eerie accessory.”

This piece is 2.5.”

“Haunt your favorite venues in style with our Loungefly Haunted Mansion Lenticular Clock Keychain. This keychain mimics the mansion’s grandfather clock face from the Corridor of Doors. When you turn the clock in your hand, you’ll notice the lenticular details of the teeth opening and closing. This frightfully fun accessory makes an ominous addition to any bag.”

Sizes S-3XL

“Haunt your favorite venues in style with our Loungefly Haunted Mansion Unisex Hoodie. Step into the gallery room for a bit of a stretch before the Doom Buggy arrives. This frightfully fun design will keep you fashionably comfortable while you wait. The front pocket is the top half of a tombstone and has 3D figural details. The arms feature the mansion’s wallpaper print in burgundy, and the left arm reads “Welcome foolish mortals.” The front features four framed figures, three pairs of ominous green eyes, and Madame Leota on the upper left. If you get spooked, you can cinch things together with extra-large drawcords! Wherever your tour begins, be a vision in the center of the room.

The Loungefly Haunted Mansion Unisex Hoodie is made of French Terry cotton (60% cotton, 40% polyester) with a jersey-lined hood (60% cotton, 40% polyester). Extra-large lanyard-style drawcords add versatility in wear and fit and are perfect for displaying your favorite pins. Cuffs and waistband are 95% cotton and 5% Spandex.”

You can sign up for notifications for these pieces and the dozens more Halloween-themed items coming from Loungefly!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!