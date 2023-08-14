Loungefly Has New McDonald’s Halloween Bucket Bags Coming Soon

I know this is not Disney related, but I wanted to share these new Loungefly bags because they are too amazing not to share! Loungefly is doing Mcdonald’s Halloween Bucket Bags and I am lovin’ it (yes I’m aware of the pun.) They’re even calling them by their original names!
The Halloween buckets were a McDonald’s staple for years. Last year they brought them back and the buckets sold out almost immediately. Now you can have a crossbody version and they glow-in-the-dark too!
These should be releasing in September!
Let’s take a look!
McDonald’s Happy Meal McPunk’n Crossbody Bag – $70
This bag measures 7.5” W x 7.4” H x 7.5” D.
“Your bucket list just got more fashionable! Set out on fun-filled adventures with our Loungefly McDonald’s™ Halloween Happy Meal™ McPunk’n™ Crossbody Bag. This fully figural bag takes on the shape of a classic McDonald’s Happy Meal pumpkin treat bucket, complete with a wickedly charming jack-o’-lantern face. In the dark, this bag glows! Pack your favorite treats to share along all your journeys.”
McDonald’s Happy Meal McGoblin Crossbody Bag – $70
This bag measures 6.5” W x 7.4” H x 6.5” D.
“Your bucket list just got more fashionable! Set out on fun-filled adventures with our exclusive Loungefly McDonald’s™ Halloween Happy Meal™ McGoblin™ Crossbody Bag. This fully figural bag takes on the shape of a classic McDonald’s Happy Meal treat bucket, complete with a wickedly charming witch face and applique pointed witch hat . In the dark, this bag glows! Pack your favorite treats to share along all your journeys.”
I just love these bags, even if they aren’t Disney-themed.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
