Loungefly Gingerbread, Pastel Snowman, Holiday Stitch, and Nightmare Before Christmas Now Available!

Today is the big day that Loungefly drops a large chunk of it’s holiday offerings including the Mickey and Minnie Gingerbread, Pastel Snowman, Christmas Stitch (including exclusivses) and Nightmare Before Christmas lines!
You can find all these new pieces on Loungefly!
Mickey and Minnie Gingerbread
The crossbody bag features Mickey on one side and Minnie on the other!
Mickey and Minnie Pastel Snowman
Holiday Stitch with Loungefly Exclusives!
Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday
These pieces are available on Loungefly NOW!
