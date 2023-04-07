Loungefly Exclusive Star Wars Han Solo in Carbonite Mini Backpack Releasing 4/7







Loungefly and Star Wars fans get ready because a new mini backpack is about to drop featuring Han Solo in Carbonite from both the “Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.”

In fact this piece is in celebration of 40 years of “Return of the Jedi,” which (unpopular opinion) was my favorite of the original trilogy.

The backpack will release on Loungefly, April 7 at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST. The price will be $90!

It’s actually 3D molded and debossed!

“It’s not a trap, we promise! Just a celebration of 40 years of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi! Get ready for our exclusive Han Solo in Carbonite Mini Backpack and more tomorrow 4/7 at 9am PDT at the link in bio!”

On the back of the mini backpack it as Boba Fett and the words “He’s no good to me dead.”

The lining features Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon!

This mini backpack measures 9”W x 10”H x 4.5”D.

Here is the write-up from the Loungefly Site:

“The adventure continues. The Loungefly Star Wars™: Return Of The Jedi™ Han Solo in Carbonite Mini Backpack captures a cinematic moment from the legendary third film in the Skywalker saga. On the front, in 3D molded and debossed detail, is Han Solo encased in carbonite, hands reaching outward. A metal Rebel zipper charm is the closure of the main pocket. Turn the bag around to find Boba Fett alongside the phrase “He is no good to me dead.” This galactic accessory makes a stellar addition to any outfit and is sure to elevate any Star Wars™ collection.

The Loungefly Star Wars™: Return Of The Jedi™ Han Solo in Carbonite Mini Backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable shoulder straps, sturdy metal hardware, metal zipper charm, and features: 3D molded, debossed, applique, printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.”

It’s so cute! I love it!

There seems to be a special sliding pin that will be available as well for $20.

The pin is limited to 1000 pieces.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!