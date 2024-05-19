Loungefly Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Pieces Now Available For Pre-Order







Loungefly will launch a Donald Duck 90th Anniversary line on June 1, 2024, but you can pre-order the pieces now. Several different bags and accessories are available! Some are Loungefly.com exclusives.

Let’s take a look!

“Set sail in style with our Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Metallic Mini Backpack. This handy backpack shimmers in metallic blue material. Disney’s Donald Duck is the star of this accessory, his sailor’s uniform coming to life in applique detail. There’s a red glitter applique bow, and the front pocket–perfect for securing smaller items–features applique yellow buttons. A gold metal zipper charm of an anchor tops off the look. Even his sailor’s hat rises up over the top. On the back, you’ll find “Donald Duck 90” printed in white to commemorate the anniversary.”

“This roomy accessory shimmers in metallic blue material. Disney’s Donald Duck is the star, his sailor’s uniform coming to life in applique detail. There’s even a red glitter applique bow, and his sailor’s hat rises up over the top.”

This piece is a lot of fun. The lenticular element moves the image from the original Donald Duck to the modern version.

“Backpack features include silver-colored metal hardware, adjustable padded straps, side pockets, vegan leather (polyurethane), applique, real rope, embroidered, lenticular, and printed details”

This also moves the image from the original Donald to the modern Donald.

“Donald Duck’s face appears in the center in black and white, but with a flick of a wrist, lenticular details reveal him in color. White roping, along the edges, and for the top handle, creates an authentic touch. On the back, more nautical prints appear, including an anchor with the 1934 date. Donald Duck makes an encore in black and white, and in color, with a ship’s wheel in between.”

“Backpack features include shiny silver-colored metal hardware, padded and adjustable straps, side pockets, nylon, and printed details.”

“This bag features shiny silver-colored metal hardware, nylon material, printed details, and a removable strap. “

Sizes S-3X

“This sweatshirt hoodie is made of French terry fabric (60% cotton, 40% polyester). Additional features include screen printing, an extra-large, lanyard-style drawcord, and a lined jersey hood.”

Sizes S-3X

“This tee features a screen print and is made of 100% cotton jersey.”

“Enamel pin details include glitter and lenticular features. The gunmetal-colored backing has the signature Funko crown debossing as well as the embossed crown on the back, noting the limited-edition piece count.”

A Keychain and Lanyard are also available!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!