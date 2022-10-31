Loungefly and Crocs Piglet Pink Pieces Now Available For Pre-Order on Shop Disney

Disney’s newest color, Piglet Pink, is now available on Shop Disney. There are several items featuring this new color including a Loungefly mini backpack, Crocs and Minnie ears. The Spirit Jersey’s have been available for a bit already. Several pieces are available for pre-order starting today.
Let’s take a look!
Piglet Pink Loungefly Mini-Backpack – $98
Let’s start off by saying that price is ridiculous. Yes there’s “fur” on the piece, but that price point still seems high. Disney keeps creeping that up.
This bag has a pre-order arrival date of 1/1 and measures 10 1/2” H x 9” W x 4 1/2” D.
“Make it pink and cozy! With adorably fuzzy ears, outfitted with adjustable straps, a bow, and polka dot lining, it’s an adorable Piglet-inspired look for any Park day or happy outing.
- Simulated leather backpack with bow
- 3D fuzzy ears
- Double zipper main compartment with Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Fuzzy front zipper pouch
- Goldtone hardware
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Polka dot fabric lining
- Side slip pockets“
Piglet Pink Crocs – $64.99
Sizes available are Men’s 4-9 and Women’s 6-11.
This item is available now.
“A soft pink fluffy Mickey icon adorns the top of these Crocs that have an equally soft and pink fluffy faux fur lining. Created as part of our Piglet Pink collection, these clogs are as comfy as they are cute!
- Fluffy pink Mickey icon charm on each shoe
- Faux fur lining
- Ventilation holes on top
- Pivoting heel strap
- Contoured footbed
- Lightweight
- Slip-resistant, non-marking soles
- 360° comfort“
Piglet Pink Minnie Ears – $29.99
This item is a pre-order for 11/10/22
“Kick off the season with fuzzy flair in this festive Minnie Mouse ear headband. Featuring fluffy pink ears and polka dot bow, this headband embraces a sweet cozy style.
- 3D fuzzy padded mouse ears
- Fuzzy bow with polka dot design“
Piglet Pink Headphones Case – $19.99
Size is approximately approx. 3 1/4” H x 3 1/4” W x 1/3” D.
“Keep your wireless headphones safely stowed when not in use with this fuzzy Mickey Mouse case that includes split key ring and clasp.
- Fuzzy headphone case
- Mickey Mouse icon
- Designed for use with AirPods Wireless Headphones
- Zipper closure
- Split key ring
- Lobster claw clasp
- Pink metal hardware“
Piglet Pink Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey – $84.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Go dotty at the Disney Parks in this premium pullover pink Spirit Jersey with pieced yoke, embroidered Walt Disney World ”D” icon and logo, and allover raised fuzzy dot pattern in our cozy velour fabric.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Allover raised dot pattern
- Embroidered Walt Disney World logo across back shoulder and sleeves
- Embroidered ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1971”)
- Velour fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Long sleeves
- Shirttail hem“
Piglet Pink Disneyland Spirit Jersey – $84.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Go dotty at the Disney Parks in this premium pullover pink Spirit Jersey with pieced yoke, embroidered Disneyland ”D” icon and logo, and allover raised fuzzy dot pattern in our cozy velour fabric.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Allover raised dot pattern
- Embroidered Disneyland logo across back shoulder and sleeves
- Embroidered ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1955”)
- Velour fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Long sleeves
- Shirttail hem“
There is also a Walt Disney World and Disneyland Starbucks Tumbler for $29.99.
A few other pieces are also available here.
