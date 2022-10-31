Loungefly and Crocs Piglet Pink Pieces Now Available For Pre-Order on Shop Disney

Disney’s newest color, Piglet Pink, is now available on Shop Disney. There are several items featuring this new color including a Loungefly mini backpack, Crocs and Minnie ears. The Spirit Jersey’s have been available for a bit already. Several pieces are available for pre-order starting today.

Let’s take a look!

Let’s start off by saying that price is ridiculous. Yes there’s “fur” on the piece, but that price point still seems high. Disney keeps creeping that up.

This bag has a pre-order arrival date of 1/1 and measures 10 1/2” H x 9” W x 4 1/2” D.

“Make it pink and cozy! With adorably fuzzy ears, outfitted with adjustable straps, a bow, and polka dot lining, it’s an adorable Piglet-inspired look for any Park day or happy outing.

Simulated leather backpack with bow

3D fuzzy ears

Double zipper main compartment with Loungefly logo metal pulls

Fuzzy front zipper pouch

Goldtone hardware

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Polka dot fabric lining

Side slip pockets“

Sizes available are Men’s 4-9 and Women’s 6-11.

This item is available now.

“A soft pink fluffy Mickey icon adorns the top of these Crocs that have an equally soft and pink fluffy faux fur lining. Created as part of our Piglet Pink collection, these clogs are as comfy as they are cute!

Fluffy pink Mickey icon charm on each shoe

Faux fur lining

Ventilation holes on top

Pivoting heel strap

Contoured footbed

Lightweight

Slip-resistant, non-marking soles

360° comfort“

This item is a pre-order for 11/10/22

“Kick off the season with fuzzy flair in this festive Minnie Mouse ear headband. Featuring fluffy pink ears and polka dot bow, this headband embraces a sweet cozy style.

3D fuzzy padded mouse ears

Fuzzy bow with polka dot design“

Size is approximately approx. 3 1/4” H x 3 1/4” W x 1/3” D.

“Keep your wireless headphones safely stowed when not in use with this fuzzy Mickey Mouse case that includes split key ring and clasp.

Fuzzy headphone case

Mickey Mouse icon

Designed for use with AirPods Wireless Headphones

Zipper closure

Split key ring

Lobster claw clasp

Pink metal hardware“

Sizes XS-XXL

“Go dotty at the Disney Parks in this premium pullover pink Spirit Jersey with pieced yoke, embroidered Walt Disney World ”D” icon and logo, and allover raised fuzzy dot pattern in our cozy velour fabric.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Allover raised dot pattern

Embroidered Walt Disney World logo across back shoulder and sleeves

Embroidered ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1971”)

Velour fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Long sleeves

Shirttail hem“

Sizes XS-XXL

“Go dotty at the Disney Parks in this premium pullover pink Spirit Jersey with pieced yoke, embroidered Disneyland ”D” icon and logo, and allover raised fuzzy dot pattern in our cozy velour fabric.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Allover raised dot pattern

Embroidered Disneyland logo across back shoulder and sleeves

Embroidered ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1955”)

Velour fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Long sleeves

Shirttail hem“

There is also a Walt Disney World and Disneyland Starbucks Tumbler for $29.99.

A few other pieces are also available here.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!