Looking More Like Mardi Gras Each Day







Mardi Gras starts at Universal Orlando this Saturday. However, food tent signs and more decorations arrived at Universal Orlando overnight.

The Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida received traditional signage and decorations. These features enhance the Mardi Gras parade as it runs through this area. A few other areas of the parade route also received overnight updates to their décor.

Some of the traditional Mardi Gras décor arrived overnight also.

However, the big update for today involves the food tents. As of the time of writing, we still lack the food and beverage menus for Mardi Gras. Still, we now have signage leaving clues about the countries used for cuisine during this food festival.

For example, at Islands of Adventure, we have two food tents with signs indicating that Mardi Gras food will be served there. We expect a sampling of New Orleans-style cuisines such as jambalaya, beignets, and gumbo here.

The Gramercy Park area of Universal Studios Florida also hosts four food tents now marked as Mardi Gras food tents. These will serve a more extensive selection of New Orleans-style cuisine. In addition to those already mentioned, we expect “King Cake” and possibly a muffuletta sandwich at these booths.

Also, guests can enjoy food based on Puerto Rico theming in the Gramercy Park area. Though we have yet to receive official word from Universal Orlando, we expect a version of mofongo here.

The Bloody Mary beverage tent returns to its traditional position in Universal Studios Florida. Guests should expect some extravagant versions of beverages here. Also, this booth usually opens earlier than the other Mardi Gras tents, which we expect to open at 11:00 a.m. each day of Mardi Gras.

The Sting Alley area offers a Japan-themed space. Rumors indicate this location will sell the very popular ube ice cream waffle cones.

In the San Francisco area, two tents received country names overnight. An “India” and “Indonesia” food and beverage theming will be seen here in the food and drink.

Two food tents will serve Mardi Gras offerings on the bridge from London Waterfront to Springfield, USA. A Germany tent and a Belgium tent reside here. Both cuisine styles rated well with guests during previous Mardi Gras events at Universal Orlando.

Before you leave this area, turn toward the former Fear Factor Live stage. The Denmark-themed tent serves Mardi Gras options. Based on location, we expect this food tent to be the second most overlooked one this year.

In Springfield, USA, a new food truck showed up last week. This Trinidad and Tobago-themed location should present some unique options.

Speaking of food trucks, Universal Orlando likes their food trucks. A Canada-themed one will be in the Gramercy Park area. At the same time, a food truck in the San Francisco area will sell food and beverage themed to Spain.

The anticipated most overlooked food and drink area this year might be the Columbia-themed zone. This food and beverage area dwells in the covered seating area near Animal Actors Stage. We anticipate this location serving arepas.

Before you venture towards the Hollywood area, a Brazil-themed tent sits prominently on the path.

The Battery Park area continues to receive traditional New Orleans Mardi Gras decorations. This area usually served the New Orleans staples, including many beverage options.

Also, near the Battery Park area, the stand near Café La Bamba received a new white paint job. This area will sell Mexico-themed food and drink. In past years, these offerings have been rated highly by guests.

Finishing up this update, CityWalk hosts three food and beverage tents for this year. They have yet to be announced in terms of theming officially or unofficially. Still, adding Mardi Gras food and beverage within CityWalk makes a nice touch for this year. Of course, at Universal Orlando people dine on tables not trash cans.

Will you be attending Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando? Let us know in the comments below.