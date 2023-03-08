Look At EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Encanto and Tiana Topiaries







The EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival kicked off a week ago. This year some new topiaries inspired by ‘Encanto’ and ‘Princess and the Frog’ were added to the event, along with returning favorites.

Thanks to our friend La Reina Creole, we have a look at those new topiaries and fan favorite topiaries.

Madrigal family members welcome guests to the 2023 EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival. Topiaries of Mirabel, Isabela, Luisa, and Antonio sit near the park entrance.

The topiaries keep getting better and better every year!

Tiana is also featured as a new topiary for the event!

La Reina Creole did a live stream around EPCOT checking out the topiaries.

Many other returning favorites are located all around EPCOT in both the Neighborhood areas and World Showcase.

The Butterfly House is also back!

If you have never been to the Flower and Garden Festival you should really consider going. It’s so beautiful! There is plenty of time as it runs through July 5, 2023!

Thanks to La Reina Creole for the images!