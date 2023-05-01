Longtime Imagineer Bob Weis Immortalized At Disney’s Hollywood Studios







Imagineering Veteran Bob Weis spent over forty years with the Walt Disney Company. His work can be seen in Tokyo DisneySea, Disney California Adventure, the cruise lines, and Walt Disney World. So it’s only fitting that Weis’s career be celebrated in style.

Bob announced his retirement last year, with his official last day being January 2nd. It’s sad to see such an icon leave the company, but his legend will live on above the Hollywood & Vine restaurant.

Today various Disney Instagram accounts posted the news about the new window added to the Hollywood Studios eatery. This celebratory pane of glass features Bob’s name, his title as Studio Head, and a quote, “Our productions entertain the world.”

At the DVC Riviera, Weis was given a creative confection incorporating gold leaf, cherry truffles, and milk chocolate ganache. I hope someone makes me a hard hat cake filled with money when I retire.

Bob Weis helped create Disney’s Hollywood Studios, one of my favorite parks. Even in the land’s early days before the injection of more thrill rides, it captured the magic of movie-making. It was that magic that got me interested in the entertainment business. Thanks to Bob and the other Imagineers, I have many fond memories thanks to Hollywood Studios.

However, his departure had me thinking about Imagineering’s future.

As we see more and more iconic Imagineers retire, we wonder what Disney’s future will look like. A question arises with parks like EPCOT incorporating more blockbuster IP-related rides rather than unique non-celebrity-related E-Ticket experiences. Has Imagineering entered a new phase where the brand rules overall?

In parks like Hollywood Studios, this makes sense. It’s Hollywood. However, as I mentioned before, EPCOT feels like it is losing its identity as part celebration of the world, part optimistic outlook on the future. Will enough storytellers be left to make something more significant than an interchangeable projection screen ride?

Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Source: Instagram]

