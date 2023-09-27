Longtime Disney Employee and Executive VP, Ken Caldwell, is Retiring







After 39 years with the Walt Disney Company, executive vice president and general sales manager Ken Caldwell is returning. The seasoned entertainment industry veteran was working in Disney’s North American theatrical sales, which handled the distribution of the company’s films.

We learned of the longtime Disney executive’s plans to depart thanks to Deadline and Variety. Caldwell’s time at the company saw him come into direct contact with some of the company’s greatest cinematic triumphs, including the films of the Disney Renaissance and the start of Pixar’s rise to fame.

Ken Caldwell’s reasons for retiring were not mentioned. It may be the right time, the right age, or the possibility that Walt’s company isn’t quite the same as it was a few decades ago. Regardless, his reasons are his own, but who will fill these shoes?

Currently, the position of EVP and GSM will be “backfilled,” according to Variety. By who is unknown, but we’ll probably know the name of his successor soon.

The retiring executive apparently had a passion for film distribution. Trust me, it’s got the same allure as promoting indie films. If you love cinema, you’ll strive hard to ensure that everyone can see a company’s offerings. Caldwell had just become the EVP in 2019, although his second stint with the Walt Disney Company started in 1986.

I perused the company’s job listings on LinkedIn and saw it was hiring over 1,400 positions. Yes, there are executive-level positions listed all over the country, not just in Burbank or LA.

So, if you’ve been thinking about joining the House of Mouse, there are plenty of opportunities not limited to the parks. These job titles range from producers to directors to executive roles like Ken Caldwell’s.

