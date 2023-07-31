Loki Season 2 Trailer Dropped With Look At Ke Huy Quan’s Character







Disney and Marvel have released a new trailer for ‘Loki Season 2’ coming to Disney+ on October 6. Within the trailer we get a look at ‘ Everything Everywhere All At Once’ star Ke Huy Quan (who will always be Data and Short Round to me.) Quan is playing a new character named OB.

The focus of the season 2 seems to be that Loki is “time slipping” and the timeline is “running out” after He Who Remains was killed at the end of Season 1.

Since Loki is being pulled through time they use this to showcase various periods in history, including what looks to be the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.

He Who Remains appears to also be in this season, even though he was killed in the first season. Another variant? Actor Jonathan Majors is appearing in the show even though he has been facing issues with assault accusations.

The show will have 6-episodes and will be once again written by Eric Martin. Michael Waldron is again the series creator, with Tom Hiddleston, Michael Waldron, the fired Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Kevin Feige listed as executive producers for season 2.

Over all, it looks like a lot of fun. Disney needs this show as their recent Marvel films and shows have not been performing well. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is a perennial favorite with fans. If one Marvel show is going to perform well, it’s this one.

