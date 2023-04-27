Live-Action Version of Ariel To Appear At Disney Parks







The new live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ will be appearing at some Disney parks starting this summer as the film debuts on May 26, 2023.

Previously there was a rumor that the new Ariel would be meeting and greeting guests after some casting information was leaked.

Here’s where you can see the new version of Ariel.

Disneyland Paris

“At Disneyland Paris, guests can share an interactive and fun experience with the character Ariel, from the live-action story, as she invites everyone at Walt Disney Studios Park to join a joyful, limited-time celebration in honor of the new movie release. From “Under the Sea” to “Kiss the Girl”, come and join in this unforgettable musical moment!”

Walt Disney World – Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Ariel will be meeting guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios over at the Walt Disney Presents attraction.

“Ariel invites guests to be “part of her world” and, for a limited time, see a special sneak peek and props from the film available at Walt Disney Presents Theater. Come be immersed in the live-action “The Little Mermaid” story at Walt Disney World!”

Disneyland Resort – Disneyland Park

At Disneyland, guests can meet Ariel at the promenade near “it’s a small world” in Disneyland Park.

“Is life under the sea better than anything they have on land?! Guests will have to come see for themselves this summer at Disneyland!”

Source: Disney Parks Blog