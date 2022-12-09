Live-Action Aladdin Sequel Possibly Having Production Issues

The 2019 Live-Action Remake of Aladdin was a massive success for Disney, bringing in $1.05 Billion on a $183 Million budget. The film starred Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, with Guy Ritchie (Known for the Robert Downy Jr. Sherlock Holmes films) as the film’s director.







Shortly after a sequel was announced, similar to how the 2014 Maleficent received a sequel in 2019.



However it has been a bit since we saw any news on that front, especially with Disney busy with many of there L.A.R. projects in the works like Hercules, Bambi and Lilo & Stitch.



In a recent interview on Variety with actor Mena Massoud, while discussing his upcoming film Hotel for the Holidays for Freevee, the question about the progress being made about the sequel popped up.







He stated:



“I don’t know that there is movement. There was a change with the writers, and they are working on a brand new draft. That’s all I know. If ‘Aladdin 2’ happens, that’s fantastic. I think it should happen. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback Productions, who did the ‘Lego’ movies and ‘Aladdin’ want to make sure they get this right. So if we do see ‘Aladdin 2’ it’s not going to be based off the animated version at all. This is going to be a brand new original story.“



So from the looks of it the sequel may have hit some sort of snag in production. While Guy Ritchie is probably busy working on the TikTok inspired Hercules Live-Action Remake we haven’t heard about anybody else possibly taking over.







Not to mention the 2022 Oscars controversy with Will Smith which may either cost him the role or it will be swept under the rug by Disney with people online calling it out. Who knows.



What do you think? Will the sequel to the 2019 Aladdin Remake ever get off the ground? Or do you think they’ve ran out of wishes?



Source: Variety



