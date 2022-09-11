Little Mermaid Trailer Receives Massive Backlash And Gets Memed

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Live-Action Remake of the 1989 classic The Little Mermaid was recently released. The film will star Halle Bailey as the titular Ariel while Jonah Hayer-King will play Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula and Javier Bardem will play King Triton. The film is set for a Spring, 2023 release.



The story is based on the 1845 fairy tale of the same name by Danish author Hans Christian Anderson. The 1989 film is often said to be the beginning go the “Disney Renaissance” which lead to a string of successful animated films for over a decade.







The trailer was revealed as part of Disney’s D23 Expo and features an excerpt of Halle Bailey singing “Part of You World”. However not all is well under the sea.



As of writing this article the video has a very poor like to dislike ratio. Out of the nearly 7 Million people who have watched the video only 210,000 have liked it while nearly 850,000 have disliked it. While I was writing this article the number kept increasing every time I refreshed. At this rate it may even pass 1 Million dislikes within the next few days.







That’s not all. A common trend in the comment section of the video included people somewhat mocking the trailer by referencing quotes and actions and don’t even happen, more often referencing a different film.



Saying things like “The part where Ariel asks ‘are you saying I can grow legs?’ And Morpheus replies ‘I’m saying when you’re ready, you won’t have to.’ A masterpiece of cinematography.“



Here are just a few:













With how much the trailer is being mocked you wonder if and/or when Disney might just turn off the comment section.



Now this backlash most likely isn’t about Ariel’s race-swap. Yes, Halle Bailey is Black and not European like in the original. But most likely the reason is due to people getting tired of the constant output of poor quality live action remakes. The critically panned live action Pinocchio remake is still fresh in people’s minds; And the upcoming Snow White remake is also starting to raise some eyebrows.



People are just done with these remakes. They want more original stuff, not the same thing over and over again. And what do you think Disney is going to do when they run out of older films to remake? Are they going to remake more recent films Tangled or Frozen?



We will try to keep you updated on the the situation as it unfolds.