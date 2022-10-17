Lite Bites Halloween Event at Hard Rock Café Orlando

Are you looking for something for your whole family in the late afternoon Halloween Day before it gets dark while in Orlando? How does some music, food and beverages, and a few other surprises sound for $20 per person? If any of that appeals to you, then the Hard Rock Café at Universal Orlando CityWalk might be a good option for you? On October 31st, 2022, Hard Rock Café will hold a Lite Bites event. This event happens from 4-6pm on October 31st. This event will be open to all ages. The cost per person will be $20. If interested, you can and should register ahead of time.

What does all my $20 include? According to Hard Rock Café’s own social media post, “Join us for a ghoulishly good time on the John Lennon Room Terrace with DJ Xavier Maxwell spinning tunes from 4pm to 6pm! We’ll have a spooky spread of lite bites and two Red Stag Voodoo Lemonades or n/a Lil’ Boo Lemonades all included with a cash bar also available. All ages are welcome & costumes encouraged.” One disclaimer should be mentioned. Costumes need to meet Universal Orlando guidelines found here.

After emailing Hard Rock Café’s Marketing, Promotions & Social Media Manager, I learned that candy will, of course, be provided for children. If I get to attend, I will have to pretend to be a child to get some candy myself. I doubt acting childish will help though. I also know from emailing the manager that another sweet surprise is planned for the kids. For that, I am also a bit jealous.

In addition to the two beverages included with price of admission, the “Little Bites” portion of this event will feature an hors d’oeuvre style menu. Thus, the clever title “Little Bites” for this Halloween event makes sense. As of time of writing, the menu fails to be set. Yet, the expected menu items sound delicious. I specifically messaged to find out if the food qualifies as suitable for picky eaters and/or small children. I received assurance that it was. Based on what I was told, the menu meets that criterion.

I asked one last email question about the price for kids. The price is $20 for everyone of all ages. That even goes for those of us that rarely drink alcoholic beverages.

My current “workday” plan on October 31st involves visiting Universal Orlando during the day. My “media” dance card lacks final approval so far. Maybe I might see anyone interested in this event there on October 31st from 4-6pm. Whether you just want to take a break from the theme park in the late afternoon or enjoy a relaxing event before the last night of Halloween Horror Nights, this event could fill that role. As always, eat like you mean it!