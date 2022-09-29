List of Walt Disney Resort Dining Options Currently Available During Hurricane Ian

Disney is asking guests of Walt Disney Resort hotels to shelter in their rooms starting at 9PM. Disney has also released a list of resort hotel dining options that are open to get food.

Here are the places that are open. Some offer meal kits.

We continue to operate select Resort dining options with availability subject to change. Please check with the individual location for details and hours.

*Offering meal kit distribution.

Disney’s All Star Movies Resort

Open

  • World Premiere Food Court*
  • Silver Screen Spirits Pool Bar

Disney’s All Star Music Resort

Open

  • Intermission Food Court*
  • Singing Spirits Pool Bar

Disney’s All Star Sports Resort

Open

  • End Zone Food Court*
  • Grandstand Spirits Pool Bar

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Open

  • Landscape of Flavors*
  • The Drop Off Pool Bar

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Open

  • The Mara*
  • Boma – Flavors of Africa
  • Sanna
  • Sanaa Lounge
  • Kilimanjaro Club Level
  • Victoria Falls Lounge
  • Zuwadi Traders (Jambo House)*
  • Jahari Treasures (Kidani Village)*
  • Club Level – available for Club Level Guests

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Open

  • Belle Vue Lounge*
  • Club Level – available for Club Level Guests
  • Convention Center Buffet

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Open

  • Centertown Market*
  • Banana Cabana

Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Open

  • Contempo Cafe*
  • Chef Mickey’s
  • Outer Rim
  • Cove Bar
  • Club Level – available for Club Level guests

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Open

  • Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood – Buffet offering
  • Barcelona Lounge*
  • El Mercado*
  • Maya Grill
  • Rix Sports Bar & Grill
  • Chronos Club Level – available for Club level guests

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Open

  • Gaspirilla Island Grill*
  • Beaches Pool Bar & Grill*
  • Citrico’s
  • Enchanted Rose

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Open

  • Olivia’s Cafe*
  • Good’s Food To Go
  • Gurgling Suitcase Libations & Spirits

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Open

  • Capt. Cook’s*
  • Kona Island
  • Tambu Lounge
  • Pineapple Lanai
  • Lobby Bar
  • Club Lounge – available for Club Level guests

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Open

  • Everything Pop Shopping & Dining*
  • Petals Pool Bar

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Open

  • Sassagoula Floatworks & Food Factory*
  • Scat Cat’s Club – Cafe
  • Scat Cat’s Club Lounge
  • Mardi Grogs

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Open

  • Riverside Mill Food Court*
  • Muddy Rivers
  • River Roost

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Open

  • Primo Piatto*
  • La Petit Cafe

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Open

  • The Artist’s Pallette*

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort, Boulder Ridge at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort

Open

  • Roaring Fork*
  • Whispering Canyon Cafe
  • Territory Lounge
  • Boulder Ridge
  • Club Lounge – available for Club Level guests

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Open

  • Ale & Compass Restaurant
  • Ale & Compass Lounge
  • Beach Club Marketplace*
  • Beaches & Cream Soda Shop
  • Cape May Café
  • The Market at Ale & Compass*
  • Martha’s Vineyard
  • Yachtsman Steakhouse
  • Club Level Lounges – available for Club Level guests

