List of Walt Disney Resort Dining Options Currently Available During Hurricane Ian

Disney is asking guests of Walt Disney Resort hotels to shelter in their rooms starting at 9PM. Disney has also released a list of resort hotel dining options that are open to get food.
Here are the places that are open. Some offer meal kits.
We continue to operate select Resort dining options with availability subject to change. Please check with the individual location for details and hours.
*Offering meal kit distribution.
Disney’s All Star Movies Resort
Open
- World Premiere Food Court*
- Silver Screen Spirits Pool Bar
Disney’s All Star Music Resort
Open
- Intermission Food Court*
- Singing Spirits Pool Bar
Disney’s All Star Sports Resort
Open
- End Zone Food Court*
- Grandstand Spirits Pool Bar
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
Open
- Landscape of Flavors*
- The Drop Off Pool Bar
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
Open
- The Mara*
- Boma – Flavors of Africa
- Sanna
- Sanaa Lounge
- Kilimanjaro Club Level
- Victoria Falls Lounge
- Zuwadi Traders (Jambo House)*
- Jahari Treasures (Kidani Village)*
- Club Level – available for Club Level Guests
Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
Open
- Belle Vue Lounge*
- Club Level – available for Club Level Guests
- Convention Center Buffet
Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Open
- Centertown Market*
- Banana Cabana
Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Open
- Contempo Cafe*
- Chef Mickey’s
- Outer Rim
- Cove Bar
- Club Level – available for Club Level guests
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
Open
- Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood – Buffet offering
- Barcelona Lounge*
- El Mercado*
- Maya Grill
- Rix Sports Bar & Grill
- Chronos Club Level – available for Club level guests
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Open
- Gaspirilla Island Grill*
- Beaches Pool Bar & Grill*
- Citrico’s
- Enchanted Rose
Disney’s Old Key West Resort
Open
- Olivia’s Cafe*
- Good’s Food To Go
- Gurgling Suitcase Libations & Spirits
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
Open
- Capt. Cook’s*
- Kona Island
- Tambu Lounge
- Pineapple Lanai
- Lobby Bar
- Club Lounge – available for Club Level guests
Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Open
- Everything Pop Shopping & Dining*
- Petals Pool Bar
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
Open
- Sassagoula Floatworks & Food Factory*
- Scat Cat’s Club – Cafe
- Scat Cat’s Club Lounge
- Mardi Grogs
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Open
- Riverside Mill Food Court*
- Muddy Rivers
- River Roost
Disney’s Riviera Resort
Open
- Primo Piatto*
- La Petit Cafe
Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
Open
- The Artist’s Pallette*
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort, Boulder Ridge at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort
Open
- Roaring Fork*
- Whispering Canyon Cafe
- Territory Lounge
- Boulder Ridge
- Club Lounge – available for Club Level guests
Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort
Open
- Ale & Compass Restaurant
- Ale & Compass Lounge
- Beach Club Marketplace*
- Beaches & Cream Soda Shop
- Cape May Café
- The Market at Ale & Compass*
- Martha’s Vineyard
- Yachtsman Steakhouse
- Club Level Lounges – available for Club Level guests
Source: Disney
