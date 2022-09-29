List of Walt Disney Resort Dining Options Currently Available During Hurricane Ian

Disney is asking guests of Walt Disney Resort hotels to shelter in their rooms starting at 9PM. Disney has also released a list of resort hotel dining options that are open to get food.

Here are the places that are open. Some offer meal kits.

We continue to operate select Resort dining options with availability subject to change. Please check with the individual location for details and hours.

*Offering meal kit distribution.

Disney’s All Star Movies Resort

Open

World Premiere Food Court*

Silver Screen Spirits Pool Bar

Disney’s All Star Music Resort

Open

Intermission Food Court*

Singing Spirits Pool Bar

Disney’s All Star Sports Resort

Open

End Zone Food Court*

Grandstand Spirits Pool Bar

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Open

Landscape of Flavors*

The Drop Off Pool Bar

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Open

The Mara*

Boma – Flavors of Africa

Sanna

Sanaa Lounge

Kilimanjaro Club Level

Victoria Falls Lounge

Zuwadi Traders (Jambo House)*

Jahari Treasures (Kidani Village)*

Club Level – available for Club Level Guests

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Open

Belle Vue Lounge*

Club Level – available for Club Level Guests

Convention Center Buffet

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Open

Centertown Market*

Banana Cabana

Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Open

Contempo Cafe*

Chef Mickey’s

Outer Rim

Cove Bar

Club Level – available for Club Level guests

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Open

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood – Buffet offering

Barcelona Lounge*

El Mercado*

Maya Grill

Rix Sports Bar & Grill

Chronos Club Level – available for Club level guests

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Open

Gaspirilla Island Grill*

Beaches Pool Bar & Grill*

Citrico’s

Enchanted Rose

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Open

Olivia’s Cafe*

Good’s Food To Go

Gurgling Suitcase Libations & Spirits

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Open

Capt. Cook’s*

Kona Island

Tambu Lounge

Pineapple Lanai

Lobby Bar

Club Lounge – available for Club Level guests

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Open

Everything Pop Shopping & Dining*

Petals Pool Bar

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Open

Sassagoula Floatworks & Food Factory*

Scat Cat’s Club – Cafe

Scat Cat’s Club Lounge

Mardi Grogs

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Open

Riverside Mill Food Court*

Muddy Rivers

River Roost

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Open

Primo Piatto*

La Petit Cafe

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Open

The Artist’s Pallette*

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort, Boulder Ridge at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort

Open

Roaring Fork*

Whispering Canyon Cafe

Territory Lounge

Boulder Ridge

Club Lounge – available for Club Level guests

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Open

Ale & Compass Restaurant

Ale & Compass Lounge

Beach Club Marketplace*

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop

Cape May Café

The Market at Ale & Compass*

Martha’s Vineyard

Yachtsman Steakhouse

Club Level Lounges – available for Club Level guests

Source: Disney