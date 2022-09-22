Limited Edition Dulce De Chocolate Donut from Everglazed Disney Springs

Like many people, I am strangely drawn to doughnuts. I find the basically empty calories with yummy goodness on top enjoyable. This week, after dining at The Boathouse, my group decided to make a stop at Gideon’s Bakehouse for cake and Everglazed for doughnuts. Since many restaurants at Walt Disney World are celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, I decided to check out the limited time offering at Everglazed.

Everglazed own marketing describes it this way, “Part of Disney Springs’ Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, you’re not going to want to miss our limited edition 𝐃𝐮𝐥𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐭. A cinnamon-sugar coated donut is filled with dulce de leche cream, iced with Mexican chocolate, and topped with even more dulce de leche cream.” You also can pair this doughnut with a specialty 𝐃𝐮𝐥𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰. These both may be purchased by October 15th. In fairness, the staff at Everglazed refer to this doughnut as the “Churro” doughnut. That explanation serves it well.

So, what did I think of these doughnuts?

Most importantly, these doughnuts cost around $6. Yes, the portion size rates as large for a doughnut. The toppings count as impressive. Yet, from a practical standpoint, is this doughnut worth basically $6? In simple terms, I cannot decide.

The cream within this doughnut tastes wonderful but you need to enjoy dulce de leche cream. The flavor sneaks up on you in a positive way. The cinnamon coating works well but I would not count it as amazing. The doughnut itself provides a nice medium for this creation. However, I found it lacked the flavor I wanted to match the topping and cream.

Would I get this again in the next few weeks while it is available? I think not.

There exist far better doughnuts at Everglazed like the Peanut Butter Explosion. Still, if you are a fan of dulce de leche and cinnamon, this doughnut was made for you.

If looking for a limited time doughnut at Everglazed, you can also find the “Citrus Dream Donut.” This doughnut comes orange creamsicle glaze, vanilla buttercream, and a candy orange on top. No matter which doughnuts you select, eat like you mean it!