Limited Edition Chase Disney Visa 100th Anniversary Card Coming in January 2023

The Walt Disney Company is getting ready to celebrate 100 years in 2023. Ahead of that milestone it has been announced that Disney has extended a multi-year contract with Chase and Visa to continue the Disney Visa Card, Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Card Debit programs. Along with this news comes the announcement that a limited edition 100th Anniversary Visa card will also be available. (WDW 50th Anniversary card is pictured above.)

The new limited edition card will be for those with the Disney Premier Visa card and will release in January 2023. It will be the first Disney co-branded card made of metal and will be available to new and existing Disney Premier Visa cardmembers only.

Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards offered this statement about the extension:

“The extension of our co-brand card program with Disney and Visa illustrates our collective commitment to providing Disney Cardmembers with rewards and experiences that deliver value and help create lasting memories. We’re excited to continue working across Disney’s incredible portfolio of brands to bring a little bit of magic to Cardmembers’ lives.”

Tiffany Rende, Senior Vice President of Marketing Partnerships, Alliances & Card Services Walt Disney Company (wow that is a title) offered this statement:

“We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with Chase and enable our guests to connect deeply with our brand. We are looking forward to bringing our iconic Disney stories and characters to life in new and innovative ways for Cardmembers.”

Those with Disney Visa Cards enjoy the following perks:

Save 10% on select purchases at shopDisney.com.

Pose for special photos at private Cardmember locations at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort.

Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at select locations at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort.

Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 10% off select dining locations most days at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort.

Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 15% off the non-discounted price of select guided tours at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort.

Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 10% off the non-discounted price of select recreation experiences at Walt Disney World® Resort.

Additionally, Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers earn 5% in Disney Rewards Dollars on card purchases made directly at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com or ESPNPlus.com, 2% on card purchases at grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and most Disney locations and 1% on all other card purchases. Disney Visa Cardmembers earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all card purchases with no earn limits.”

Source: Business Wire