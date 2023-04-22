Lilo Hides Her Sadness With Optimism and Nani Is a “Type-A,” Overachiever Student Now?







The more I hear about the upcoming ‘Lilo and Stitch’ live-action film, the more I think it should be canceled or go directly to Disney+. It seems some characters’ character descriptions have appeared on Wikipedia. The description came from casting information. Of course, that doesn’t mean they are correct, but given everything else, they probably are. Lilo and Nani sound very different compared to the beloved animated film in this version.

One big change is the death of their parents. In this version, they did not just die recently. They have seemingly been gone for a few years, unlike the original.

According to the Wikipedia description of Lilo, she deals with her grief through “relentless, fun-loving optimism.” Lilo? The girl who made Scrump so she had a friend. The girl who worried about feeding a fish tuna because she would be an abomination. Lilo, who listened to Elvis’s music when she was sad (which was often.) Now she’s hiding her grief behind “fun loving optimism.”

Here is Lilo’s write-up:

“Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, a 6 to 8-year-old Native Hawaiian girl “who loves hula, surfing, and wildlife, with a special affinity for all things ‘gross.'” She is very imaginative yet rebellious, which gets her into trouble often and ostracizes her from her classmates, who consider her a “weirdie”. Unlike the original film, which portrayed her and Nani’s parents having died relatively recently by that film’s events, their parents will have been dead for “a few years” by the remake’s events, with Lilo hiding her grief through “relentless, fun loving optimism.”

Now let’s talk about Nani.

Remember how much Nani struggled to take care of Lilo? Taking care of her alone was new to her. She tried everything she could to find a job and keep them together. Well, she is still working hard, but she’s a school student who is an “intelligent, overachieving, athletic, Type A,” “straight-A student” now!

“Sydney Agudong as Nani Pelekai, the 18-year-old sister of Lilo and her legal guardian. She is described as “intelligent, overachieving, athletic, Type A” and a “straight-A student” who has been feeling the increasing pressures of having to take care Lilo while maintaining her school grades and her job, causing issues with her and Lilo’s social worker, with child protective services threatening to separate the Pelekai sisters and put Lilo into foster care.”

Cobra Bubbles is in the film, but his part is seemingly split into two characters. Himself and Mrs. Kekoa, who is apparently now being played by original Nani actress Tia Carrere.

“Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa, a 55-year-old AANHPI social worker who is “a practical, by-the-book kind and patient woman who checks in regularly with Nani”, but is nevertheless aware of Nani’s struggles to keep up with her duties.”

“Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, a former CIA agent who is assigned as a social worker for Lilo.“

My husband joked that they would replace Cobra Bubbles because Disney can’t have a man telling a young woman he’s going to take her sister away. When I initially heard about Mrs. Kekoa, I wondered if Disney would split the Cobra Bubbles character into two characters. It seems that is the case.

Oh, and now the girls aren’t alone—David’s Grandmother is their neighbor.

“Amy Hill as Tūtū, a Native Hawaiian in her 70s who is the long-time neighbor of the Pelekais and the grandmother of David Kawena. She is described as “a warm, quick-witted woman who speaks with a local Pidgin accent.” She is original to this film, as none of David’s family members appeared or were referred to during the original animated continuity, nor did Lilo and Nani have close neighbors during said continuity.”

People are getting upset about the actors not being dark enough to play the characters because they care about the original versions so much. What are they going to say when they hear about these character descriptors?

Again, it’s Wikipedia, so it’s possibly not true. But they do cite where they get their information.

Stitch hasn’t been posted yet, as they haven’t announced the final casting. I hope he’s mostly the same and isn’t somehow incredibly different. Where’s Gantu and the Grand Councilwoman? I hope we get Gantu.

