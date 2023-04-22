Lilo and Stitch Live Action Film Has Recast David While Original Voice Actors Return







We have some switch-a-roos going on for the upcoming ‘Lilo and Stitch’ live-action film that pretty much no one wants at this point. It seems that actor who was slated to play David is no longer playing the character and a new actor has been cast that does seem to resemble the character more. Some of the original cast is also returning for the live-action film.

Kahiau Machado was originally posted as David but now the actor will be Kaipo Dudoit. Many are speculating that the reason is due to Machado having a word that is considered racist on his Spotify playlist.

Yes, these people immediately went to find any dirt they could on him to have him removed going as far as to find his Spotify playlist. You can not make this up.

It seems they are happy with the new choice so now I’m sure they will try to bully and dig more into Sydney Agudong in an attempt to get her removed as Nani.

Now there is some more conflicting information on the new character of Mrs. Kekoa. Previously it was announced that Jolene Purdy would be playing the new character described as an “AANHPI social worker who is “a practical, by-the-book kind and patient woman who checks in regularly with Nani”, but is nevertheless aware of Nani’s struggles to keep up with her duties.”

Now sites are reporting the original voice of Nani, Tia Carrere will be playing the character. So it’s unclear what happened there.

The original voice of Mrs. Hasagawa, Amy Hill, will be coming back as a new character Tūtū. Who is the girl’s neighbor and David’s grandmother.

But that’s not all, the original voice of Stitch Chris Sanders is in final negotiations to return as well. Sanders also wrote and directed the original movie with Dean DeBlois.

At this point, it’s safe to say that we don’t know what will happen next. My money is on people trying to get Nani recast as well. The issue Disney will run into is that if they let the harassers dictate casting the same people will harass others in the future thinking they can get their way again.

It’s a mess.

