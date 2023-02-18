Liam Neeson Says Star Wars Is “Hurt” From Too Many Spin-Offs







In recent years people have seemingly become “burnt out” the amount of Star Wars content. While the average movie goer would probably see a Star Wars film in the theater they probably wouldn’t have the time or even interest to see every side story or television series. Lucasfilm has been spreading out parts of stories into more than just film or television. At one point things got so crazy that you needed to play the video game Fortnite in order to hear an audio message relating to the then upcoming The Rise of Skywalker film.







Now Star Wars alumni, Liam Neeson, known for playing Jedi Master Qui Gon Jinn in The Phantom Menace, has expressed his dislike for the amount of unnecessary content. Neeson had recently reprised the role for a bit part in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but it seems like he’s probably had enough.



While recently on the talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen he was asked if he would play Qui Gon again, possibly even starring in his own series; And here was his answer:



“No, I’m not. There’s so many spinoffs of Star Wars. It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way.“







When Bob Iger bought the legendary Lucasfilm the initial plan was for an annual Star Wars film; One year would be a mainline “Saga Film” with a spin-off “Star Wars Story” film the next year and then repeated in a pattern.



While it is true that Star Wars had many spin-offs under George Lucas it mainly stayed in the realm of novels, comics and video games. Under Disney almost EVERY aspect is canon and MUST be followed in order to get the whole picture.



With the recent announcement that Disney will be scaling back on their output of both Marvel and Star Wars content perhaps the overwhelming continuity will be easier to follow going forward.



Source: Variety