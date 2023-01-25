Let’s Take A Look At the Progress of Epic Universe At Universal Orlando







Epic Universe is shaping up to open in summer of 2025. Currently the entire park is under construction and thanks to aerial images from @bioreconstruct we have a look at the current status of the build. Make sure you give him a like and follow because he adds new images all the time and there are a lot more views than what I am sharing!

First up we have and overview of the entire new park:

Aerial overview of Universal’s Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/DlSgIW8t9z — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 23, 2023

This is the brand new hotel that is being built in the Epic Universe area:

Aerial overview of a new Universal Orlando Resort hotel. South of Epic Universe.

📸 Jan 23 pic.twitter.com/Sqewxx9a0L — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 25, 2023

As you can see it’s coming along quite well! A lot of the structure is up!

Aerial photo of a new Universal Orlando Resort hotel. Located South of Epic Universe.

📸 Jan 23 pic.twitter.com/HuFUpDCvL0 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 25, 2023

Here’s a look at the center of the new park.

Aerial overview of the center of Universal’s Epic Universe. Jan 23 pic.twitter.com/ycdrta0ONf — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 25, 2023

The structure for the new restaurant is also coming along!

In foreground of this aerial is a restaurant in the Epic Universe central corridor.

At top, structures of a roller coaster in Classic Monsters land. pic.twitter.com/M4wDefXUh3 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 25, 2023

One of the upcoming attractions:

Aerial look at a water-based attraction in the central corridor of Epic Universe. Believed to be a water-based spinning ride. Adjacent a pond. A domed roof will cover the attraction. pic.twitter.com/B6OAhQnrv4 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 24, 2023

The entrance to the park.

Aerial look at the entrance of Universal’s Epic Universe. Curved walls near the arrows border part of what will be an oval courtyard. Jan 23. pic.twitter.com/bNLXmOsSwF — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 25, 2023

How to Train Your Dragon Area and coaster constuction:

Aerial overview of How To Train Your Dragon land, which will have a roller coaster darting over terrain and water features. At top is a separate dual-racing roller coaster. Jan 23 in Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/5M0vXmUBT7 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 25, 2023

Aerial look at the station and service building of the How to Train Your Dragon roller coaster.

In Epic Universe, Jan 23 pic.twitter.com/Q2QUEKTp8O — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 25, 2023

Aerial look at front sections of the dual-racing roller coaster in Epic Universe. Arrow at some of the track for a separate How To Train Your Dragon roller coaster. 📸Jan 23 pic.twitter.com/hSHuWu1HGD — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 24, 2023

New Wizarding World construction:

Aerial look at the Haussmann type of facades taking shape in the Harry Potter-related land in Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/0jMzNAKIu3 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 24, 2023

Super Nintendo World construction:

Aerial look at the front of Super Nintendo World in Epic Universe. Arrow at the portal of the land. pic.twitter.com/Caf8WyPA9h — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 24, 2023

Of course it has a long way to go.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!