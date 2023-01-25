Let’s Take A Look At the Progress of Epic Universe At Universal Orlando

Kambrea Pratt
Epic Universe is shaping up to open in summer of 2025. Currently the entire park is under construction and thanks to aerial images from @bioreconstruct we have a look at the current status of the build. Make sure you give him a like and follow because he adds new images all the time and there are a lot more views than what I am sharing!

First up we have and overview of the entire new park:

This is the brand new hotel that is being built in the Epic Universe area:

 

As you can see it’s coming along quite well! A lot of the structure is up!

Here’s a look at the center of the new park.

The structure for the new restaurant is also coming along!

One of the upcoming attractions:

The entrance to the park.

How to Train Your Dragon Area and coaster constuction:

New Wizarding World construction:

Super Nintendo World construction:

Of course it has a long way to go.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


