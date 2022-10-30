Let’s Take a Closer Look At New Elements Added To Blizzard Beach

Blizzard Beach will finally reopen at Walt Disney World on November 13th. Ahead of the reopening Disney offered fans a better look at some of the new additions coming to the water park, including Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Snowgies at Tike’s Peak.

Here’s the video Disney posted to Instagram:

Along with the new ‘Frozen’ additions, the water park will open with holiday offerings until December 31, 2022. This will include special holiday themed treats, an actual snowfall, holiday inspired inner tubes and even Santa dressed in some tropical attire.

Blizzard Beach will open the day after Typhoon Lagoon closes for their annual refurbishment. Guests will have continued water park availability even if one is closed.

