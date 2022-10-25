Leslie Jordan Passes Away at Age 67

Leslie Jordan, a famed comedic actor, has passed away today at the age of 67. Jordan was in a car accident in Hollywood on Monday morning. He may have suffered from a medical emergency before crashing into a building where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leslie Jordan was born on April 29, 1955 in Chattanooga. He took an acting class in college, and it sparked his lifelong love of acting. His acting career started in 1986 on the television show, The Fall Guy.

Leslie Jordan went on to star in numerous commercials and as a guest star on shows such as Murphy Brown, Boston Public, and Boston Legal. Recently, he could be seen in American Horror Story, Call Me Cat, The Cool Kids, and The Masked Singer.

Jordan was well-known for his guest spot in Will & Grace as the sassy Beverley Leslie. He went on to win an Emmy for Best Guest Actor for his work on Will & Grace in 2005. Will & Grace star, Sean Hayes, went on to pay tribute to Jordan today with a tweet.

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan also wrote and starred in several plays including the off-Broadway plays, the autobiographical, Hysterical Blindness and Other Southern Tragedies That Have Plagued My Life Thus Far and My Trip Down the Pink Carpet which was produced by Lily Tomlin.

Deemed a gay icon by many, Leslie Jordan, left his mark on the LGBTQ community. He was honored by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics with the Timeless Star Award. The Critics remarked, Jordan had an “exemplary career that has been marked by character, wisdom and wit.”

Hollywood is devastated by today’s loss of Leslie Jordan as evident by the outpouring of love on Twitter and other social media platforms. Jordan is survived by his sister, Jana.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter