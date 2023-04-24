Len Goodman From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Has Passed Away at 78







I have some sad news for fans of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The long-time judge on the show, Len Goodman, passed away at age 78.

Goodman had served as a judge on the Disney-owned show from its launch in 2005 up till his retirement last year, in 2022. He was also the head judge on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, which inspired Dancing With the Stars in America. He worked on the BBC show from its launch in 2004 until 2016.

Len Goodman served for 31 seasons on the popular ABC show. He retired after season 31. Season 32 will not start until Fall 2023.

It appears that the dancer-turned-instructor was diagnosed with bone cancer and passed away peacefully on April 22 in a hospice in Kent.

Goodman’s agent Jackie Gill offered this statement:

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.”

ABC offered this statement on Goodman’s passing:

“We were lucky to have him as part of our ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance. We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time.“

Fans of the show watched him judge for 17 years. I’m sure many are upset to hear of his passing.

Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Variety