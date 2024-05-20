LEGO’s ‘Star Wars’ Coffee Table Book is Extensive and Expensive







The Force of Creativity is a 312-page coffee table book that looks at the history of LEGO Star Wars. It is also as expensive as many of the company’s modern interlocking plastic brick sets.

The 25th anniversary celebration of LEGO’s license of George Lucas’ creations will set you back $149.99. No, you don’t even get a single minifigure with that price tag. What you do receive is a book that “tells the inside story of the ever-evolving LEGO Star Wars brand, from the creation of popular building sets to immersive real-world experiences, video games, animated storytelling and the fan community.”

The hefty 11″x 12″ tome includes some “time capsule” items, such as an unproduced script, sketches, and a replica of a 2010 Toy Fair booklet. It also includes a pretty cool slipcase.

Get ready for lots of nostalgia!

The collaboration between LEGO and Lucasfilm has always been interesting. I remember the early kits and how basic they were. Over the years, the engineers at the toy company continued to improve the vehicles and minifigures while also making the bricks almost unaffordable.

As an engineer, this book is right up my alley. LEGO’s improvements in recreating iconic Star Wars ships, locations, and characters are truly impressive.

The Force of Creativity LEGO Star Wars coffee table book will be released on July 20. Preorders are being taken right now. If ordered directly from LEGO before May 26, you can get an Alien Space Diner kit for free! The purchase will also net you 975 LEGO Insider Points.

If you’re an old-school LEGO fan, check out the Space 1978-1992 book. It’s far more affordable ($49.99) and covers the classic space kits from those 14 years. SPACESHIP!

What do you think of the upcoming book? Is it worth the price? Let us know!

[Source: LEGO]