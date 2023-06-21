LEGO’s Cinderella Castle Is Latest ‘Disney 100’ Set!







Disney’s 100th-anniversary celebration continues with the announcement of a brand-new and pricey LEGO set! Arriving on July 4th, the Disney Castle will stand 31.5″ tall and cost $399.99.

The Castle is comprised of 4,837 pieces and is intended for Disney fans who are 18+. Although it is modeled after Walt’s iconic Cinderella Castle, which sits in the middle of The Magic Kingdom, the interior of the set contains “references to 14 Disney movie classics.”

The famous brick company states that the Disney Castle will come in exclusive Disney 100 packaging. Does this mean that set #43222 will be produced after the 100-year celebration concludes?

Regardless, Disney fans should think about scooping this up as soon as possible. The reseller market for these large kits is pretty lucrative. The Ghostbusters Firehouse set is currently going for almost $1K.

The Castle will come with eight minifigures, which include princesses and princes from across several decades of Disney history:

Snow White

Prince Florian

Cinderella

Prince Charming

Tiana

Prince Naveen

Rapunzel

Flynn Ryder

Like any good (and expensive) set, the Disney Castle has several hidden details. One of these is a hidden Steamboat Willie.

Are you looking for more affordable Disney kits? Check out the Mini Haunted Mansion ($39.99) and mini Cinderella’s Castle (also $39.99).

It has been quite the year for Disney-themed bricks. Last week, we saw the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage joining the mix.

The Ideas line announced that a set was on the way that is based on Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Even Indiana Jones was coming back! New Star Wars kits enter the market almost every month, too!

What are your thoughts on the $399.99 kit? Is it worth the price tag? Let us know below in the comments section below.

[Source: LEGO]